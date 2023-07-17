Professor Wilfred Terlumun Uji, a Professor of Social and Economic History in the Department of History and International Studies at the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State, has stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu represents a rare leadership school of thought on the African continent, particularly in a country like Nigeria where politics is often influenced by ethnic and religious divisions.

In an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Tribune on Monday in Lafia, Professor Uji emphasized that Tinubu’s developmental agenda goes beyond narrow primordial sentiments. He acknowledged that Tinubu, through his leadership in Lagos State, has demonstrated himself as a pan-Africanist and a pan-Nigerian who prioritizes the common good of Nigeria over personal interests.

According to Uji, Tinubu’s appointments to national political offices further reinforce his pan-Nigerian principle in the political selection process. He described Tinubu as a leader whose development agenda transcends narrow primordial sentiments, based on his experience in the South West.

Uji, whose research interests focus on Global Comparative Development, Strategic and Security Studies, emphasized that Tinubu is not an opportunist who attained political power easily but instead diligently prepared himself for his current leadership position.

He highlighted the “Renewed Hope” agenda, an over eighty-page document, as an expression of Tinubu’s interest in the development of Nigeria. Uji commended the well-written and crafted blueprint of development, which reflects Tinubu’s extensive experience and understanding of Nigeria’s challenges.

“For over thirty years or more, he laboured and diligently prepared himself for the leadership position he holds today. As a leading activist of the National Democratic Coalition in Nigeria, he had laid the groundwork, through painful sacrifices that almost took his life, to emerge as the President of Nigeria today.”

“The Renewed Hope Agenda, an over eighty-page document, is an expression of interest for the development of Nigeria. It is a well-written and crafted blueprint of development that reflects the depth and wealth of experience that the President has regarding the challenges of the Nigerian Nation. It addresses most of the issues in the country.”

“I believe that President Bola Tinubu understands the challenges of the Nigerian State and knows the steps to take in making Nigeria great again. With his Pan-Nigerian posture as a thoroughly detribalized Nigerian, I trust that he knows the right people for the job, regardless of their ethnic and religious backgrounds,” noted Uji.

However, the university don advised the president to translate the “Renewed Hope” agenda into a practical working document with strategic plans and directions, including specific timelines.

“The blueprint can be transformed into a practical working document with strategic plans and directions, including specific timelines. I believe that such a strategic plan can be implemented sector by sector, with the assistance of a well-experienced Economic Team,” Uji advised.

He urged Nigerians to support the president, emphasizing that Tinubu needs the collective support of all Nigerians to succeed.

