Nigeria’s elevated global profile is a testament to the purposeful and experienced leadership of President Bola Tinubu, according to Fredrick Nwabufo, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement.

Nwabufo emphasised that this achievement is not due to luck but a result of effective governance and strategic foreign policy.

Nigeria has historically been significant in global discussions due to its status as Africa’s largest democracy, most populous nation, and one of the continent’s biggest economies.

However, under President Tinubu’s leadership, the world’s focus on Nigeria has intensified for positive reasons.

Nwabufo attributed this to a broad-minded, enlightened leadership approach that enhances global perception.

Over the past year, despite facing numerous challenges, Tinubu’s administration has demonstrated driven and efficient leadership, providing clear direction and fostering stability.

Nwabufo in a post on his official X handle on Saturday stated, “Nigeria has always mattered in the chat rooms and chopping tables of global discourse — as pertaining Africa. It has always been significant as the largest democracy in Africa, and as the most populous nation and one of the biggest economies on the continent.

“But the world is paying more attention to Nigeria. It is taking more interest in the nation for good reasons. Effective domestic leadership, reinforced with a deliberate and well-designed foreign policy, reflects critically on global perception. A broad-minded and enlightened leadership at home will, by a good shot, colour the grey canvas of global disinterestedness.

“The past one year has not been without some challenges, but there has been a driven and efficient leadership with clear direction to help the nation navigate through any vortex. Reports from credible rating agencies and global financial platforms betoken stability and the return of vibrancy to critical sectors of the economy.

“Early this month, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) commended the government of Nigeria for clearing 98 percent of airlines’ trapped funds, which the carriers had previously been unable to repatriate.”

According to him, the Director-General of IATA, Mr. Willie Walsh said ‘’as of April 2024, 98 percent of these funds have been cleared. The remaining 19 million dollars is due to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ongoing verification of outstanding forward claims filed by the commercial banks.’’

Tinubu’d aide continued, “And months before, in March precisely, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that it had settled valid outstanding foreign exchange obligations. On October 23, 2023, at the 29th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES) in Abuja, the President pledged that his administration would honour legitimate foreign exchange obligations and restore market confidence. This pledge he is following through ever so dutifully.

“There is a strong, focused, disciplined, and patriotic leadership at home, and this is influencing the global perception of Nigeria on governance.

“President Tinubu, Nigeria’s chief promoter, has brought a fine hue of respect, command, and dignity to the brand Nigeria by his audacious, candid, cerebral, and deep declarations on seminal matters as regards Nigeria, Africa, and the world around them, on important global platforms.”

