Tinubu’s Kaduna visit: Police clear air over man who breached protocol

Kaduna Police Command has clarified that the man who breached protocol during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to Kaduna on Thursday was an ardent APC supporter of the president and Governor Uba Sani.

In a statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP, Mannir Hassan noted that “the command, wishes to set the record straight regarding the viral video showing a young supporter who attempted to approach a restricted area, during a recent official function held in Murtala Square in Kaduna.

The statement read, “The individual in question is one Umar Mohammed, a native of Anguwan muazu in Kaduna. He was born with psychiatric disorders he is of unsound mind.

“He is an ardent supporter of Mr. President and the Governor according to our findings. Nevertheless, he was screened and admitted into the stadium as an APC supporter, wearing the standard campaign T-shirt and carrying banners bearing the images of the President and the Governor, like every other supporter screened and admitted into the Stadium by the event screening team.

“According to our preliminary investigation, it was revealed that, he was among the supporters standing in the designated area for the party supporters before he suddenly breached the protocol barged into the restricted perimeter fence, and jumped into the Arena out of curiosity and excitement to catch a closer look at the President.

He was immediately blocked and arrested instantly by the inner cordon security. On interrogation, he stated that he acted out of anxiety and emotional excitement, expressing a long-held desire to meet with the Governor and the President.

He was thoroughly searched and no incriminating item was found in his possession.

The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, CP Rabiu Muhammad, psc, mni, urges and warns mischief makers and members of the public to refrain from spreading falsehoods or politicizing security matters for political gain.

“It is also important to note that the viral video was doctored and misrepresented, with the intent to distort the true nature of the incident for political gain. The matter is under investigation and those spreading falsehoods will be invited for questioning and will be prosecuted if found culpable.“