A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Taraba State, Hon Tukura Kwayi on Saturday said the Jagaban Army Initiative inaugurated by the National Youths leader APC, Comrade Dayo Israel is a veritable platform for galvanising votes and propagating the ideas of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Kwayi explained that the group is an assembly of young intellectuals with years of proven experience in virtually all critical sectors of the national economy that are committed to the Presidential aspirations of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He noted that the group will not be cowed by the antics of the opposition and their likes who are desperate to give the group a bad name to hang it.

“The group will not be deterred and we remain resolute in campaigning for the leader we believe in which is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“Our national coordinator, Dayo Israel deserves commendation for reviving the youth wing of the party which has passed through challenging times in the past.

“I also want to commend Seyi Tinubu, son of the All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate for his direct involvement in the campaigns and mass mobilization of Nigerian youths for the Tinubu Presidential candidacy.

“This development is unprecedented and shows the value the incoming first family have for Nigerians unlike other members of the political class,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE