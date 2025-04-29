Tinubu’s intervention in Rivers crisis laudable — BOOT party chieftain

The Chieftain of the BOOT Party and 2023 Federal House of Representatives candidate for Oyo State, Hon. Tolulope Gbolasire-Aare, has described President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in Rivers State’s political crisis as commendable.

He stated that the declaration of emergency rule has saved the oil-rich state from total collapse.

Hon. Gbolasire-Aare noted that the failure of suspended Governor Similayi Fubara to demonstrate loyalty to his political godfather and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, led to the emergency rule in Rivers State. He emphasised that the timely declaration of emergency rule has helped to prevent the state from predicted wastage.

The 2027 Federal House of Representatives hopeful expressed his belief that godfatherism and loyalty are integral to interpreting the vision of a political party and the future prospects of a candidate.

“Godfatherism, in quotes, is not viewed as people often perceive it. Anyone that helps you is your little god; that is the fact,” he said.

“Looking at the Rivers State crisis, Wike actually helped Fubara attain the most respected position. The intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was timely because anything could have happened with what was unfolding in Rivers State. President Tinubu’s intervention was truly appropriate to ensure the residents were safe from the undue effects of political crisis and potential doom in Rivers State.”

The politician justified the intervention as a timely response, adding that past administrations of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan had similarly exercised emergency rule during their respective tenures.

Hon. Gbolasire-Aare credited Tinubu for intervening in a political crisis that could have escalated into a statewide emergency, stating that the response has preserved real democracy in Rivers State.

The popular information technologist and politician maintained that the emergency rule would not, in any way, undermine democratic principles in Rivers State. He explained that the Sole Administrator, Ibas Ibokette, has been directed from the outset to engage in direct consultation with both the Presidency and the National Assembly, as no legislature currently exists in the state.

Meanwhile, the 2027 Federal House of Representatives hopeful called on the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sir Similayi Fubara, to reach a consensus with Nyesom Wike and his allies on the way forward. He also urged President Tinubu to establish mechanisms to restore Fubara as the elected governor for the continuation of democracy, preferably before the proposed six-month period of emergency rule in Rivers State.

