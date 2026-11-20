The Director of the City Boy Movement in Ekiti State, Asiwaju Kasali Oluwafemi, has said President Bola Tinubu’s investments in critical infrastructure are laying the foundation for Nigeria’s long-term development, urging Nigerians to support his re-election on January 16.

Kasali made the call during a town hall meeting and stakeholders’ engagement organised by the movement in Ekiti South Federal Constituency I at Ikere Town Hall, Ikere-Ekiti.

The meeting was attended by unit coordinators from wards across the constituency, members of okada riders’ and drivers’ unions, representatives of the Chief Imam and other stakeholders.

He said major road projects being undertaken by the Federal Government would deliver lasting benefits beyond the tenure of the present administration, citing the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, Ibadan-Ilesa-Akure road, Ado-Ijan-Ondo axis and the ongoing Ado-Akure road project.

He said, “The road infrastructure projects, from the coastal roads to the Badagry-Sokoto road, the Ibadan-Ilesa-Akure road, the Ado-Ijan-Ondo axis and the ongoing Ado-Akure road, among others, are reasons we must support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for another term.”

Describing the January 16 election as a critical political assignment, Kasali charged the movement’s coordinators and grassroots mobilisers to intensify their efforts across wards and polling units, urging them to take the administration’s achievements to every community to secure the President’s re-election.

Earlier, the South Zonal Coordinator of the movement, Hon. Tope Agidi, described the City Boy Movement as a strategic grassroots mobilisation platform and a bridge between the government and the people.

Agidi highlighted key policies of the Tinubu administration, including the removal of petrol subsidy, foreign exchange reforms, the NELFUND student loan scheme, the N70,000 national minimum wage, the Presidential CNG Initiative and major infrastructure projects.

While acknowledging the economic difficulties confronting Nigerians, he said the ongoing reforms required consistency to deliver the desired results. He urged members to communicate government policies honestly and take the Renewed Hope message to wards, communities, markets and motor parks.

Speaking at the event, the member representing Ikere Constituency I in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Babatunde Oke, commended the movement for organising the engagement, urging members to educate the public on the administration’s policies and interventions.

Oke recalled the economic and security challenges preceding the current administration’s reforms, citing foreign exchange difficulties and insecurity as some of the reasons for the policy changes.

“I remember when a friend was preparing to travel out of the country for education before this administration, but because of the foreign exchange situation, he lost the opportunity. The security challenges were also enormous. We must not deceive ourselves; these were among the issues that necessitated the reforms we had to go through,” he said.

He urged members to draw public attention to Ekiti State’s representation in the Federal Government, citing the appointment of an Ekiti indigene as Chief of Defence Staff, appointments to Federal Government boards and the appointment of a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media.

Oke said such appointments and opportunities should form part of the movement’s engagement with voters, adding that members must support their arguments with facts and figures when explaining the benefits of the Federal Government’s interventions.