Ahead of May 29th inauguration, leaders of the youth wing in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have announced a first-of-its-kind inauguration concert planned as an inclusive celebratory activity for young people across the country who contributed to the party’s victory and the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last presidential election.

Tagged the ‘Renewed Hope Concert’, the event is billed tentatively to take place on the 25th of May, 2023, at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

A statement signed Saturday in Abuja, by the Chairman, Renewed Hope Concert Media Committee, Ademuyiwa Adebola Taofeek, said the event will feature prominent and trending music and entertainment artistes from across the country, while also providing fun and networking opportunities to attendees, regardless of party affiliation, ahead of the transition of power which will see the President-elect take his oath of office.

According to the statement, the organizing committee of the concert is chaired by the country’s next first son, Seyi Tinubu, “who guided the party’s victorious youth engagement efforts during the campaign and was instrumental in the effective mobilization of youth votes, using his ample professional experience and global network.

“Seyi Tinubu will be deputies by Kashim Shettima Jr as Vice Chairperson, while the APC national youth leader, Dayo Israel, Damilotun Aderemi, and Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed will all serve as Co Vice-Chairpersons.

“Others on the organizing committee include Tosin Odufuwa, the Director of Finance; Dada Olusegun, the Secretary; Bello el-Rufai, Senator Asuquo Ekpeyong, Hon. Akarachi Mbaike, Femi Oyetola, Rt. Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, Ms Seun Olufemi-Whyte, Kola Alabi, Charles Odili, Ummasalma Rabiu, and Mubarak Dan Batta as members.

“More important youth stakeholders within the party were tasked to serve in various sub-committees such as Venue; Contact & Mobilization; Accommodation; Fund Raising; Media; Medical; Logistics & Welfare; Printing; Entertainment; Program; Venue and Security Committees.”

According to the media sub-committee, participants are expected from across the six geo-political zones in the country, making the concert a national celebration of young people whose belief in Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and optimism about the country’s future under his leadership made all the difference in the contest.

The statement said: “It is an inclusive celebration of young people across the country who knocked on doors, persuaded friends, braved great risks, and stood firm to ensure the safe delivery of the Renewed Hope agenda of our next president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“The concert is a way of acknowledging and appreciating their sacrifice and also an opportunity for us all to merry and network as we anticipate the formal assumption of office of our victorious City Boy.”