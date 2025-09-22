Tinubu’s govt worse than any military regime – El-Rufai

Former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu’s administration poses a greater threat to democracy than any military regime Nigeria has experienced.

El-Rufai made the remark while hosting former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar at his Kaduna residence over the weekend. During their discussion, the issue of Tinubu and military regime tactics was a focal point of concern for both leaders.

Atiku had paid him a solidarity visit following an attack that disrupted the inauguration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state.

Thugs stormed the event, sparking accusations between El-Rufai and the Kaduna State government over who was behind the disruption.

The police later summoned El-Rufai and several ADC chieftains for questioning.

During Atiku’s visit, El-Rufai accused the Tinubu administration of centralising power and undermining federalism, warning that the president could become like Cameroon’s Paul Biya, who has ruled since 1982. These centralising actions are reminiscent of strategies often used in a military regime.

“Honestly, sir, to me, it is even a disgrace. I mean, for people to behave the way they are behaving, it means that all the years of saying that we are for democracy and NADECO, all the claims that we are fighting for true federalism, and so on—it was all a pretence, all fake again. Because this government (Tinubu’s administration) is trying to centralise everything instead of devolving power to the lower levels.

“The sum total of this is that we are facing an evil of such a large proportion in the history of this country that if we don’t come together and end this Tinubu administration by 2027, Tinubu will try to be our Paul Biya. All the signs are there, this is how Paul Biya started,” El-Rufai said.

The former governor further argued that past leaders never harassed opponents the way Tinubu’s government does. Such harassment was typically associated with a military regime, but now, Tinubu’s tactics are drawing such comparisons.

“You (Atiku Abubakar) are our leader, you have done this fight before, you have fought the military, you have experience in democratic governance. And when you and Obasanjo were in charge of this country, no one was being harassed because he had a different political feel, never, not once. Even President Buhari, with his military background, never did that, and here we are facing full-fledged civilians, but they are worse than any military regime we’ve ever had.

“Your call that we must unite is a timely one. I think the people of Nigeria have made up their mind that APC must be voted out. Nigerians are looking forward to his (Tinubu’s) ouster. We must provide the leadership and the unity of purpose that we have talked about, and then I am sure with your leadership, forbearance and diplomatic skills of bringing people together, I am sure we will reach the Promised Land.”

In response, Atiku praised El-Rufai’s boldness and urged opposition leaders to remain united in their efforts to defeat President Tinubu through democratic means in 2027.