Tinubu’s govt presence visible across South-East — Umahi

The Honourable Minister of Works, David Umahi, has lauded President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s government for reversing years of federal neglect in infrastructure development in the South East.

Umahi praised the President during the 2025 Sallah celebration he organized for the Muslim community in Abakaliki.

Senator Umahi also commended the Tinubu administration’s commitment to religious and ethnic inclusiveness, which he described as having reached an “excellent level.” He further characterized the President’s actions as reflecting an “unprecedented” level of interfaith harmony and national integration in Nigeria.

“The relationship between faiths in Nigeria is much better now. It surprised many Christians when the President led a Nigerian delegation to the Pope’s inauguration. That was very unique and historic,” Umahi said, describing the gesture as a symbol of genuine respect for all religions.

“Before now, many South East states had no federal projects. But today, the federal presence is visible across the region. That is true national integration,” he added.

The Minister emphasized that the core foundation of all religions is love, urging Nigerians to focus on shared values rather than differences. “We all serve one God in different ways. Both Muslims and Christians preach love and the fear of God,” he noted.

Addressing past concerns over the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, Umahi pointed to federal appointments as evidence of inclusiveness. “Christians currently hold about 62% of appointments under President Tinubu, while Muslims hold about 38%. That shows national cohesion in practice,” he explained.

He also praised the growing interreligious collaboration in the South East, highlighting Christian participation in Muslim festivities as a sign of deepening unity. Although the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) received late notice of the event, several Christian leaders—including the South East CAN Chairman, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali—attended in solidarity.

Umahi further commended the President for appointing South East natives to key positions, including himself as Minister of Works, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the Minister of Science and Technology. He described these appointments as meaningful steps toward reintegrating the region into national governance.

“We lost political ground in the past, but this government is bringing us back. It’s not yet perfect, but we are no longer left behind. We must acknowledge that and support the President,” he urged.

Umahi called on the people of the South East to reject divisive rhetoric and embrace constructive engagement with the federal government. “The South East must count one before counting two. We need reintegration, not isolation. President Tinubu’s government has started this process—we must not waste the opportunity,” he said.

Reaffirming his loyalty to President Tinubu’s government, Umahi praised the President’s steadfast support for the Ministry of Works, calling it a reflection of sincere and patriotic leadership. “If you betray such a man, you betray God and Nigeria. I serve both God and the President with the fear of God,” he declared.

Muslim community leaders in Ebonyi State, including Sariki Danjuma Gambo and Salis Mohammed, echoed Umahi’s sentiments. They praised the atmosphere of peaceful coexistence and pledged their full support for President Tinubu’s second-term bid in the 2027 elections.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE