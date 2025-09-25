Tinubu’s govt hiring mercenaries to fabricate statements in my name — Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration of sponsoring disinformation campaigns against him through fabricated press statements.

Atiku, in a statement signed on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, said the Presidency had resorted to hiring faceless individuals to issue fake releases in his name.

“We have observed with concern a certain self-styled ‘media consultant,’ one Kola Johnson, issuing press releases in the name of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“Our findings point directly to the Presidency, which in its desperation to smear opposition leaders, has resorted to hiring faceless mercenaries to fabricate fake stories and circulate unauthorized statements on Atiku,” the statement read.

He described as “particularly offensive” a claim attributed to Johnson that his administration would be dominated by a single ethnic group, dismissing it as part of a propaganda campaign to ridicule him in the media.

“Atiku Abubakar has never engaged one Kola Johnson as a media consultant, aide, or associate. Any statement issued in that name is fake and should be disregarded. We urge media houses that have published such falsehoods to immediately retract them.”

The former vice president urged Nigerians and the media to be vigilant, accusing the Tinubu government of compromising journalists to circulate falsehoods.

“For the record, authentic information from Atiku Abubakar is only released through the Atiku Media Office, signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, or the Special Assistant on Public Communications. Editors and media gatekeepers are strongly advised to verify with the AMO before publication.”

