Tinubu’s govt has pushed over 15 million Nigerians into acute poverty in one year — Obi

…says over 150 million lack access to basic healthcare

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration of worsening poverty and hardship in Nigeria, saying that over 15 million citizens have been pushed into acute poverty in just one year.

In a statement titled “A Great Nigeria is Still Possible” issued on Wednesday to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, Obi said the country has drifted under the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he described as “incompetent, divisive, and corrupt.”

“Today, the picture is bleak. Our total debt stands at about N175 trillion, nearly 50 percent of GDP, without any improvement in productive sectors. Nigeria has fallen to the fourth-largest economy in Africa, behind South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria.

“Our democracy is now described as ‘undemocratic.’ In just one year, this administration pushed over 15 million Nigerians into acute poverty. Today, more than 150 million Nigerians lack access to basic healthcare, education, water, and sanitation,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor criticised the government for reckless borrowing, heavy taxation of citizens, and alleged wasteful spending on luxury items while basic needs remain neglected.

“This government taxes struggling citizens and small businesses heavily, while indulging in extravagance. Billions are spent on new presidential jets, yachts, and luxury cars that cost more than the entire 2024 budget for primary healthcare,” Obi stated.

He added that insecurity and corruption have deepened Nigeria’s economic woes, leaving citizens in fear and discouraging investors.

“Insecurity has further crippled our economy. Nigerians now live in fear of travelling by road. Kidnapping has become rampant, with billions paid in ransom. Incompetence in security management has turned our country into one of the most terrorised and unsafe nations in the world.

“Cronyism, corruption, and disregard for the rule of law have scared away investors, while other African nations overtake us as preferred investment destinations.”

