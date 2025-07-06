Tinubu’s govt has borrowed more than Yar’Adua, Jonathan, Buhari combined — Obi

Peter Obi, former Labour Party presidential candidate, has claimed that President Tinubu’s administration has borrowed more than the combined borrowings of former Presidents Yar’Adua, Jonathan, and Buhari.

However, there’s no available data to support or refute this claim.

Obi made the remark on Sunday while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics which was monitored by TRIBUNE ONLINE.

Speaking on the 2027 general elections, Obi stated that no discussions have been held within the opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform about who would emerge as the presidential candidate.

“Again, this is not in play. Nobody has ever discussed that (being a running mate to Atiku). People assume so many things. Nobody has ever discussed with me whether I’m going to be A or B or C, that he is going to contest for the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I don’t believe in assumptions,” Obi said.

He emphasised that the coalition’s goal is to produce a competent president with capacity, and the decision ultimately rests with the Nigerian people.

“I’m part of a coalition that will be able to produce a competent president with capacity. There’s no option here. So we’re not talking about options. It has to be on the ballot. Well, the rest is for Nigerians to decide.”

The opposition coalition, led by prominent figures including Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, and Peter Obi, aims to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections. Obi has submitted a one-term proposal to the coalition, which is currently being considered.

The coalition’s formation has sparked discussions about potential shifts in Nigeria’s political landscape, with some analysts believing it could pose a significant challenge to the APC’s dominance.

However, others have questioned the coalition’s credibility, given the involvement of politicians who have previously held power.