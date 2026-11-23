The Renewed Hope Initiative of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has recorded another milestone with the commissioning and flag-off of the Community Food Bank Programme in Oyo State, an intervention designed to provide free nutritional support to vulnerable households and combat preventable malnutrition.

At the ceremony, Senator Tinubu was represented by the Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, who also represented the First Lady of Oyo State, Engr Tamunominini Olufunke Makinde, and delivered the keynote address on her behalf.

The initiative seeks to strengthen nutritional support for disadvantaged Nigerians, particularly pregnant women, lactating mothers and children under six years, while preventing malnutrition and ensuring vulnerable households are not left behind.

Under the programme, primary healthcare centres across Oyo State will serve as critical points for identifying eligible beneficiaries through medical screening and assessment by healthcare workers, ensuring that nutritional assistance reaches those most in need.

In the keynote address delivered by Ajetunmobi, the Oyo State First Lady described the initiative as a practical demonstration of how compassion and structured governance could translate into tangible support for vulnerable communities.

She noted that economic pressures had intensified food insecurity among Nigerian families, with children, pregnant women, nursing mothers, widows, elderly persons and people living with disabilities particularly exposed to its consequences.

She described the food bank, being implemented through collaboration among the Oyo State Government, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Bank of Agriculture and private-sector partners, as more than a conventional food distribution centre.

She called for collective responsibility in sustaining the programme, stressing that the well-being of mothers and children remains fundamental to the development aspirations of Oyo State.

The Executive Secretary of the Oyo State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Muideen Olatunji, disclosed that more than 100 women had already been screened for enrolment in the National Community Food Bank Initiative, which is aimed at tackling malnutrition among pregnant women, nursing mothers and children.

Olatunji said the state had selected six local government areas across different zones for the pilot phase, with plans to expand the initiative to other areas in stages.

He explained that the selected local governments would serve as operational hubs, enabling neighbouring communities to access the programme through existing primary healthcare facilities.

According to him, the initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to improving maternal and child nutrition, describing investment in the health of mothers and children as an investment in the future.

Also speaking at the launch, the Deputy Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Abuja, Abiodun Olagunju, said the initiative, inspired by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was designed to combat malnutrition among children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Olagunju disclosed that the food packages contain essential nutritional items, including grains, fish, eggs and fruits, to improve dietary intake among vulnerable groups.

He added that beneficiaries would receive monthly food supplies and undergo nutritional screening to monitor their progress, while those who record improvements would exit the programme to create room for other vulnerable persons.

Olagunju expressed optimism that the initiative would eventually extend to all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, strengthening nationwide efforts to combat malnutrition.

The Director of Health Promotion and Nutrition at the Oyo State Primary Health Care Board, Dr Khadija Alarake, described the launch as a milestone in the state’s efforts to address malnutrition.

She emphasised that the programme was inclusive and would benefit eligible residents irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds.

According to her, the selection of Sabo Primary Healthcare Centre in Ibadan North, which serves a significant Hausa-speaking community, demonstrates that the programme is needs-based rather than ethnicity-driven, ensuring that vulnerable mothers and children across communities have access to nutritional support.