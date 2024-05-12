A group called Frontiers for Accountability and Democracy Development (FADD) has ranked Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Ojo, and five others high in their performance as ministers in the first year in office of the President Tinubu-led administration.

The convener of the group, Abdusalam Kazeem, while speaking with journalists in Abuja, stated that having followed the trajectory of service delivery of the President Tinubu administration since its inception, no other government stirred up the hopes of Nigerians like the Tinubu administration, which had run on the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The group described President Tinubu’s choice of the septet as placing square pegs in square holes, fittingly adding that they had literally hit the ground running with Mr President, working tirelessly night and day to deliver on the mandate of the administration in their respective ministries and attaining proven incontrovertible positive results.

The group further explained that the Minister of Defence, Matawalle, on assumption in office, took the bull by the horns by giving a marching order backed by full logistics support to the Nigerian military for an all-out onslaught targeted against terrorists, especially in Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, and Kaduna states, in order to neutralise bandits and for the citizens to once again begin to enjoy uninterrupted peace.

“Matawalle’s firm leadership has reverberated across the entire length and breadth of the nation, resulting in the restoration of peace in the troubled Niger Delta, which has helped strengthen Nigeria’s economy with an increase in crude oil production. The Boko Haram terrorists in the northeastern states of Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa are rapidly falling to the superior fighting power of the Nigerian military, and businesses are rapidly springing back to life again.”

The group noted that Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on assumption, embarked on a binge of infrastructural projects across the city centre and even satellite towns, adding that residents of Abuja can now attest to the fact that the magnitude, quality, and swiftness in the execution of these projects have never been witnessed in the history of the FCT.

“As a seasoned administrator and expert in project execution, Wike diligently studied his handover notes, identified all hitherto abandoned major FCT projects, and in just one year, he has completed what took a bunch of others over a decade to even begin.”

They also alluded to the fact that the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, also swiftly initiated a strategic overhaul of the Ministry of Interior and its affiliated agencies, setting a new standard for optimal service delivery in all agencies of the ministry, and adding that his reforms in a few months brought relief to all citizens who desire to obtain Nigerian passports at home and abroad.

“He promptly ordered and ensured the swift clearance of the staggering 204,332 passport backlog by the Nigeria Immigration Service in just three weeks; this feat was nonetheless a record-breaking performance by the Nigeria Immigration Service in its 60 years of existence.”

Meanwhile, the group highlighted other ministers who performed exceptionally, which include Minister of Works David Umahi, Minister of Solid Minerals Dele Alake, Minister of Interior Hon. Olubunmi Ojo, Minister for Arts and Culture, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Abdullahi Gwarzo, and Minister of Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa.

The added fact is that indeed, President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated that his government places premium priority on the felt needs of the citizenry, judging from the sterling performances of these three, who stood out among their equals.

