Tinubu’s emergence vindicates NGF position on powershift ― Gov Lalong

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Simon Bako Lalong, has declared that the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) vindicates the position of the APC Northern Governors that power should shift to the Southern part of the country in the interest of equity, justice and unity.

The Chairman of the Forum in a statement signed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Dr Makut Simon Macham, described the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the keenly contested APC Presidential Primaries as a well-deserved one considering his experience, capacity and investment in the growth of Nigeria’s democracy.

“The overwhelming victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the Primaries vindicates the position of the APC Northern Governors that power should shift to the Southern part of the country in the interest of equity, justice and unity.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has remained a colossus in the Nigerian political landscape since the military era where he coalesced with others to push for a return to civilian rule and also played a key role in the emergence of the APC which eventually ended the rule of the PDP,” he said.

He pointed out that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s victory represents the confidence of the party that he has all it takes to lead the APC into the general elections and ensure victory for the party in the Presidential and other elections.

The Governor, therefore, assured the APC presidential candidate of his support and collaboration for the battle ahead.

Lalong further urged Tinubu to use his wide reach and political sagacity to ensure that the process of reconciliation and enhancing unity is pursued with vigour and determination so as to enable the APC to retain power and consolidate on the legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari.