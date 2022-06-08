Tinubu’s emergence truly deserving ― Kwara governor

Latest News
By Tribune Online
Tinubu’s emergence truly deserving, Folarin Tinubu congratulates APC
Tinubu

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next year’s ballot.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Abdulrazaq, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor described the emergence of Asiwaju as truly deserving, saying the ballot represents a resounding vote of confidence by the largest majority of party faithful and leaders in his capacity to lead the party to another victory.

“It was a moment to speak to the direction the party must take to consolidate on its own wins, build on the many successes of President Muhammadu Buhari, and raise a dynamic successor team that is able to take up the challenges of nation-building and development in a peculiar age of changing metrics of governance and collective security. In antecedence, capacity, and reach, there is no doubt that Asiwaju ticks all the right boxes. With his emergence, our party is clearly destined for a big win in the next general elections,” the governor said.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“I therefore congratulate and commend His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari for showing a good example in bequeathing to the party and the country a flag bearer and successor in a befittingly democratic way. This is a new height in party politics and internal democracy in Nigeria and Africa.


“I equally commend my brothers-Progressive Governors, especially from the North, for standing up and being counted when it mattered most in the life of our party. History will not forget that singular stand that shows our love for our country and its cohesion.”

The Governor also commended the party leadership as well as all the aspirants for their great efforts and statesmanship as the curtain is drawn on the APC presidential primaries.

How Gunmen Attacked Ondo Church Killing Over 50 During Mass

Tinubu’s emergence truly deserving ― Kwara governor

We Will Sanction Tinubu For Insulting Buhari ― Adamu, APC National Ch

Tinubu’s emergence truly deserving ― Kwara governor

USA based company is currently accepting Nigerian partners, the goal is simple, to show you how to earn US Dollars from the comfort of your home. You will be guided on how to earn as much as $3000 to $5000 monthly (₦1.8 million to ₦3 million). Step by step assistance provided. Click here to start.

You might also like
Latest News

[Update] APC Convention: Yahaya Bello alleges governors gang up against him

Latest News

Consensus candidate: Aggrieved NWC members reject Lawan, say Adamu on his own

Latest News

Atiku blasts APC for holding convention on working days

Latest News

I need fresh challenge in my political career ― Peller

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More