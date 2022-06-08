Tinubu’s emergence truly deserving ― Kwara governor

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next year’s ballot.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Abdulrazaq, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor described the emergence of Asiwaju as truly deserving, saying the ballot represents a resounding vote of confidence by the largest majority of party faithful and leaders in his capacity to lead the party to another victory.

“It was a moment to speak to the direction the party must take to consolidate on its own wins, build on the many successes of President Muhammadu Buhari, and raise a dynamic successor team that is able to take up the challenges of nation-building and development in a peculiar age of changing metrics of governance and collective security. In antecedence, capacity, and reach, there is no doubt that Asiwaju ticks all the right boxes. With his emergence, our party is clearly destined for a big win in the next general elections,” the governor said.

"I therefore congratulate and commend His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari for showing a good example in bequeathing to the party and the country a flag bearer and successor in a befittingly democratic way. This is a new height in party politics and internal democracy in Nigeria and Africa.





“I equally commend my brothers-Progressive Governors, especially from the North, for standing up and being counted when it mattered most in the life of our party. History will not forget that singular stand that shows our love for our country and its cohesion.”

The Governor also commended the party leadership as well as all the aspirants for their great efforts and statesmanship as the curtain is drawn on the APC presidential primaries.

