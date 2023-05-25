Sen. Kabiru Gaya has said that the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s President-elect is God’s answer to the country’s prayers for good leadership.

He said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a joint prayer session organised by APC Stakeholders Forum on Wednesday night.

Gaya, who represents Kano-South Senatorial District in the Senate, said Tinubu’s antecedents when he was governor of Lagos State for two terms were there for all to see.

He expressed optimism that if he could replicate what he did in Lagos State in terms of infrastructure and grow the state’s economy despite obvious odds at the national level, Nigeria would be a better place for all.

Gaya noted that Sen. Kashim Shettima, the Vice President-elect also worked hard as governor of Borno for two terms where he addressed issues of insecurity that brought problems to the State.

According to the lawmaker, Tinubu and Shettima are a perfect match that can bring Nigeria to greater heights and make it the envy of other nations.

“I am sure God will guide them to bring in place professionals as cabinet members to work with and form a good government in the interest of the country and its citizens,” he said.

Tinubu will be sworn in on Monday. The inauguration of the president of Nigeria is a ceremony to mark the commencement of a new four-year term.

During this ceremony, some 90 to 95 days after the presidential election, the president takes the presidential oath of office.

