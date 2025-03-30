Tinubu’s economic policies structured for long-term sustainability — Gov Fintiri

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his 73rd birthday and praised his administration’s economic policies and commitment to national development.

In a statement on behalf of the government and people of Adamawa State, Governor Fintiri described President Tinubu as a pivotal figure in Nigeria’s democratic landscape, recognizing his influential role in shaping governance and economic strategies.

“President Tinubu has played a vital role in Nigeria’s democratic evolution, leaving a lasting impact on governance and national development. His leadership continues to drive economic transformation and progress,” the governor stated.

Fintiri lauded Tinubu’s economic initiatives, highlighting the positive trends observed under his administration. He cited economic indicators that reflect growth, attributing them to well-structured policies aimed at long-term sustainability.

“Under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria’s economic trajectory has improved significantly. The inflation rate, recorded at 24.1% by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), is at its lowest in four years.

Additionally, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has expanded to $585.9 billion, showing a 3.2% increase, with the World Bank projecting further growth to 3.5%,” he noted.

Governor Fintiri urged President Tinubu to maintain focus on policies that enhance public welfare and national security. He stressed the importance of consistent efforts to promote inclusive development, particularly in light of prevailing socio-economic challenges.

“As we acknowledge your achievements, I encourage Your Excellency to sustain initiatives that uplift citizens and strengthen national security, in line with the constitutional mandate that places the welfare of the people at the core of governance,” Fintiri remarked.

He reaffirmed Adamawa State’s commitment to supporting the Federal Government’s economic and developmental programs, emphasizing the need for continued collaboration for national advancement.

Governor Fintiri concluded by extending his best wishes to President Tinubu, hoping for continued strength, wisdom, and success in leading the nation toward prosperity.

