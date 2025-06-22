Tinubu’s econmic reforms will earn him second term in office — Rep Isiaka

The member representing Yewa South/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency, Hon Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, has said that the economic and other reforms of President Bola Tinubu would earn him a second term in office in 2027.

Isiaka stated this while speaking with journalists on his two years in office as a lawmaker in the National Assembly. He noted that the President deserves a second term in office considering the massive reengineering of the nation’s economy.

He highlighted the removal of fuel subsidy, unification of foreign exchange rates, and the significant narrowing of the federal fiscal deficit as some of the measures that have begun to yield measurable outcomes.

Isiaka said, “From the removal of fuel subsidy to the unification of foreign exchange rates, these measures have begun to yield measurable outcomes.

“The federal fiscal deficit has narrowed significantly, signalling stronger financial discipline and improved economic management.

“Also, our exchange rate policy has yielded a stable and predictable exchange rate that enhances planning and encourages greater direct investment flows into the economy.

“The recently passed Tax Reform Bill represents a major step forward, optimising revenue collection, reducing leakages, and enabling more sustainable investments in infrastructure and social services.”

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on National Planning and Economic Development, noted that, though there were still challenges, he expressed optimism that the reforms, while demanding, had laid the groundwork for long-term stability and shared prosperity.

“The essence of leadership is to take you through the best route that will give you desired results.

“I am convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the path Mr President is taking us on is the best.

“We need to exercise some patience and by the time the President gets his second term—which I am sure, by the time he’s sworn in by May 2027, Insha Allah—I am sure we are going to see better and better days,” he said.

