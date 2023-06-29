Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has said that leaders who ask followers to sacrifice for a better Nigeria must also lead by example.
Obi made the assertion while reacting to a question on the viral video of the long convoy of President Bola Tinubu in Lagos on Wednesday.
Speaking on Thursday at St Faith Cathedral, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Awka, during the burial Mass of the late Dean Emeritus of the Church of Nigeria, the Most Reverend Maxwell Anikwenwa, Obi emphasised the need for the sacrifice to start with leaders.
His words; “I have not seen the video you talked about, but let me tell you what I have always said: that present Nigeria requires that all those who serve and lead must do so by example.
“The behaviour, character, and public conduct of those who serve must be in consonance with what society requires today. You cannot continue to preach to the people to sacrifice without sacrificing.
“The sacrifice must start with the leaders, visibly, measurably at all times, because the people are suffering and we must all be at the forefront of the suffering.”
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Full list: Covenant University ranks among Top 10 varsities in Africa
Covenant University, in Ota, Nigeria, has been ranked 7th in Times Higher Education’s (THE) inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings for…
PEPC: Tinubu’s Chicago University admission transcript has female gender, Witness tells court
The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Friday, admitted in evidence a transcript in…
‘How gunmen slaughtered vigilante operative in Enugu’
Gunmen have reportedly killed a member of the vigilante group, otherwise known as the Central Neighborhood Watch in…
OFFCUT: Anything associated with Titanic ends up on sad note, Nigerians react to ‘submarine implosion’
Nigerians have reacted to the recent ‘implosion’ of a submersible called Titan which claimed the lives of…
‘NFF may have seen enough of him’, Ike Shorunmu speaks on possible renewal of Peseiro’s contract
Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has expressed doubts about the renewal of head coach Jose Peseiro’s contract by…
LAST week, in fulfilment of his campaign promise, President Bola Tinubu signed into law the Student Loan Bill as…