Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, has said that leaders who ask followers to sacrifice for a better Nigeria must also lead by example.

Obi made the assertion while reacting to a question on the viral video of the long convoy of President Bola Tinubu in Lagos on Wednesday.

Speaking on Thursday at St Faith Cathedral, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Awka, during the burial Mass of the late Dean Emeritus of the Church of Nigeria, the Most Reverend Maxwell Anikwenwa, Obi emphasised the need for the sacrifice to start with leaders.

His words; “I have not seen the video you talked about, but let me tell you what I have always said: that present Nigeria requires that all those who serve and lead must do so by example.

“The behaviour, character, and public conduct of those who serve must be in consonance with what society requires today. You cannot continue to preach to the people to sacrifice without sacrificing.