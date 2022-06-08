Tinubu’s candidacy represents breathe of fresh air ― Ex-APC spokesman

A former spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos State, Hon. Seye Oladejo has described the victory of former governor of Lagos state and presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the primary as a breath of fresh air to the Nigerian nation.

Oladejo, a chieftain of APC made these remarks in a statement while reacting to Tinubu’s victory at the APC Presidential primaries in Abuja on Wednesday.

Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling party defeated 13 other presidential aspirants including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to clinch the party’s ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu polled 1,271 delegate votes to defeat his closest rival, former Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi who scored 316 votes.

Osinbajo scored 235 to emerge third in the contest, which featured 23 aspirants, with nine withdrawing from the race even before the contest commenced.

Reacting, Oladejo said: “This is a victory well-deserved and most expected. It implies that diligence, consistency and large-heartedness do get rewarded in politics.





“When Asiwaju declared his intention to vie for the APC Presidential ticket and some of us threw our hats in the ring to support him, we were called names.

“Today people like us feel justified that at last, Nigeria is ready for a leadership that is informed, that is prepared and ready to take our country to earn a well-deserved place in the comity of Nations.

“What Asiwaju’s candidacy represents is a breath of fresh air for the Nigerian nation.

“He has come to give us the real hope for development, security, the confidence of Nigerians wherever we travel all over the world that we have a leadership that will take us to the lofty height of the dreams of our founding fathers.”

The former Secretary and ex-Chairman of Mushin Local Government congratulated Tinubu, his supporters and those who initially opposed his aspirations.

Oladejo, also a former Commissioner for Special Duties, added that Tinubu had given a good fight, describing such a fight as the spirit of democracy.

“The truth of the matter is that Asiwaju is a unifier, he has a large heart, and he will be ready to rally everybody within and outside the party for him to win the election come 2023,” Oladejo said.

