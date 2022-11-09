Tinubu’s campaign trail moves to Nasarawa, to dialogue with miners on Thursday

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in continuation of his strategic engagement with players in key sectors of the economy will on Thursday in Lafia, Nasarawa State hold a Town Hall meeting with the mining community.

A statement by Bayo Onanuga, the Director, Media & Publicity APC Presidential Campaign Council, said at the meeting with the mining community, Tinubu will unfold his plan to make mining a major plank of Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda as laid out in his policy document tagged ‘Action Plan for a Better Nigeria’.

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule will lead other APC Governors, Presidential Campaign Council members, party leaders and supporters to the Town Hall meeting that is scheduled to hold at the Government House Banquet Hall.

The APC Presidential candidate on Monday met with farmers and agro-commodity traders in Minna where he shared his Action Plan for the transformation of agriculture.

Since the launch of the Action Plan by President Muhammadu Buhari on 21 October, 2022 at the State House Banquet Hall, Asiwaju Tinubu has been pitching his proposals to various stakeholders in the country.

He started his direct engagement with the Business Community in Lagos where business leaders such as Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu, Jim Ovia, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Herbert Wigwe and other top Chief Executives were in attendance.

