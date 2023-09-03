The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Reverend Yakubu Pam, has commended the Tinubu/Shettima administration for taking deliberate steps towards ensuring inclusiveness for all Nigerians.

He urged the administration to continue taking such steps in the national interest.

Giving an appraisal of the present administration, Reverend Pam said Tinubu’s choice of Ministers and other recent appointments have doused the apprehension raised over the single-faith ticket of the All Progressives Congress

The Executive Secretary of NCPC told journalists that He visited the Presidential Villa on Friday to express appreciation for the Bola Tinubu administration’s excellent support for the NCPC, which is Nigeria’s sole facilitator of Christian pilgrimage.

“Last Friday, we briefed Mr. President on the activities and mandate of NCPC and plans for Christian pilgrimages to Israel, Rome, Jordan, and Greece.

It is an opportunity for hundreds of Christians to have prayer retreats, and we are immensely appreciative of this administration’s unwavering support.

“Many will recall that during the electioneering period a few months ago, some politicians stirred up dangerous sentiments and apprehensions by alleging that Nigeria was about to be converted to one religion, but we thank God that this administration embraces all,” he stated.

He further appealed to politicians to shun divisive propaganda and aggressive use of disinformation and misinformation, which he described as potent threats against democracy, unity, and peace.

Pointing out that Nigeria faces numerous challenges in its bid to actualise the genuine populist developmental goals of the current administration, he maintained that Nigerian politicians and their supporters must rise above dangerous propaganda and the dissemination of mischievous information that threatens national unity, peace, and progress.

Reverend Yakubu also disclosed plans to organise a ‘Peace Walk’ that would enable those who believe in the peace and unity of Nigeria to send a potent message to adherents of all religions about collective resolve to support all efforts aimed towards the actualization and sustenance of peace nationwide.

He further stressed the need to overcome hate and embrace peace and forgiveness, noting that, as a Christian, he has chosen to forgive mischief makers who made unjustified allegations against him and tried to rubbish his personal sacrifice towards the election of President Bola Tinubu by making false claims that he was anti-Tinubu.





“I have chosen the path of forgiveness,” Reverend Pam stated with conviction, emphasising the values of reconciliation, compassion, and understanding.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…