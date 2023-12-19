A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Amb. Abayomi Mumuni, has noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently busy with the demanding task of governance and bringing renewed hope to the generality of Nigerians.

Mumuni said the President should not be distracted with the political charades and shenanigans at these early and defining moments of the country’s trajectory.

His statement was in reaction to the move by some APC presidential aspirants in the 2023 election to float a forum, which is said to be aimed at mobilising support for the 2027 re-election bid of President Tinubu.

Media reports had it that the political group named Forum of 2023 APC Presidential Aspirants was inaugurated on December 18 in Abuja, with former Zamfara State Governor, Ahmed Sani Yerima, as its Convener.

Mumuni, in the statement issued by his media aide Rasheed Abubakar, on Tuesday, urged the former presidential aspirants to instead support President Tinubu in bringing about national security and repositioning the economy for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has since moved on from the 2023 election. From all indications, he is now busy with governance and his promise to bring renewed hope to the masses. We know how demanding all these can be; so the President should not be distracted with political shenanigans at this very defining period of our nationhood,” his statement read.

“It’s too early to be forming a forum for 2027 politics. We all know this is a mere smokescreen by the former presidential aspirants to court personal favours from the President. They should not distract him. If they are truly motivated by patriotism, they should support the efforts of President Tinubu by contributing to the development of their various states and impacting the livelihood of the masses.”

The renowned author and security expert also said that the President has enough advisers already in his cabinet.

“It is laughable that people who need advice are seeking to play advisory roles to the President. All these are a political charade. It is not what our beloved country needs now. The President has enough advisers already in his cabinet.

“The former presidential aspirants will do well to reflect on the gaps across sectors in the country and play their roles as statesmen to fix them. They can do this without noise. We have private players without political posts contributing enormously to our country and its people.

“I am afraid that if this charade is entertained, we might start having associations of former ministers, former special assistants, former this and that trying to flock the Aso Villa in the name of serving advisory roles,” Mumuni stated.

