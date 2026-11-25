An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Alhaji Mohammed Usman, has said President Bola Tinubu’s directive against political violence ahead of the 2027 general elections was demonstrated in Kogi State through the peaceful conduct of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s rally.

Usman commended Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for ensuring that Atiku and members of his party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), held a peaceful rally in the state without disruption.

In a statement titled, “Let’s Shun Violence: Our Campaigns Must Be About Issues That Promote the Welfare of Our People,” the APC chieftain described the governor’s handling of the event as evidence of the ruling party’s commitment to peaceful political engagement.

He said the development reflected President Tinubu’s position that political campaigns should be free from violence, intimidation and other activities capable of undermining democracy.

“Atiku can now testify to what happened in Kogi State, where he and his party held a peaceful rally,” Usman said.

He urged the former Vice-President and the ADC to acknowledge the peaceful conduct of the rally and commend Governor Ododo for ensuring that the President’s directive was implemented.

Usman said Tinubu had warned politicians and their supporters against violence and directed security agencies to maintain public order and confront individuals seeking to disrupt the peace.

He added that the President had pledged decisive action against political thuggery and other anti-democratic activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We are aware that some bad elements were hoping for violence so they could blame Mr President. However, we thank God for Governor Usman Ododo, who—as the Chief Security Officer of the state—ensured that the President’s directive was implemented to the letter,” he said.

“Atiku came to Kogi State for a campaign, and our party did what was necessary to ensure peace. The President’s directive was not just words; it was put into action,” he added.

The APC chieftain also denied the ruling party’s involvement in reported campaign violence in Delta, Sokoto and Kebbi states, arguing that the incidents were linked to local political disputes and the actions of individual actors.

On Delta State, Usman attributed the reported violence to internal political disagreements, citing a court ruling concerning the Delta Central Senatorial District.

He claimed that the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delist former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, following a suit instituted by Professor Alexander Akpodiete.

According to him, the court also found that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) failed to submit its membership register to INEC 21 days before its primary and that Omo-Agege was not listed in the register.

He further cited the court’s finding that Omo-Agege participated in an APC primary on May 18, 2026, arguing that the dispute was an internal party matter rather than evidence of the APC’s involvement.