Tinubu’s ambition: My criticism not born out of hatred for him ― Olabode George

Former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, on Monday, said that his criticism of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition was not born out of vendetta or hatred for him as perceived in some quarters, but based on the need to ask the right questions and scrutinise those who were seeking public office in the interest of the nation.

Chief George, who is also the Atona Oodua of Yoruba land, said this while speaking with newsmen at his Ikoyi, Lagos office, saying he meant well for Tinubu and the country, but quickly described his presidential ambition as a huge joke.

The PDP chieftain, who observed that all kinds of aspirants were already throwing their hats into the ring to be the president of the country come 2023, posited that there was the need to ask questions about the pedigree of such aspirants, as done in any democratic setting, even though every qualified citizen had the right to aspire to any leadership position.

“Do I have a prejudice against anyone? No. Am I biased against a particular aspirant? No. Am I waging a personal vendetta against anyone’s ambition? No,” he said.

George maintained that it was legitimate and valid for those who were interested in governance to openly declare their aspirations, adding: “It is also incumbent upon the rest of Nigerians as citizens of this nation to inquire, to scrutinize, to investigate, to examine in totality the qualities of those who seek our mandate.”

“We must sift between jesters and pretenders. We must separate the robber barons, the brazen treasury looters from the selfless vanguard who have come to truly serve our people,” the politician said.

Speaking further, Chief George argued that Nigerians must start asking questions about everyone who sought their votes if the democratic process must endure, the rule of law protected from degenerating into nepotistic caucus or a sheer kakistocracy, which he termed as the system of government composed of the least qualified and the most aberrant set of people.

“It is our inalienable right to examine the pedigree of all the aspirants. What are their antecedents? What are their educational backgrounds? What is their family provenance? Who are their friends? What do they hold as defining valuable doctrine? What are their mission and vision?

“What is the source of their wealth? Are they legitimate tycoons with visible investments or they are mere mercenary buccaneers with their eyes greedily set on looting our commonwealth?” he said.

According to him, those are legitimate enquiries Nigerians must all make to ensure that well-known looters, criminally-minded nepotistic agents are never allowed to preside over the country, even as he further warned that Nigerians should avoid the necessary pitholes by voting into office the wrong candidate.

Chief George, therefore, urged all those who meant well for the country not to keep quiet at this critical period, adding: “Those who wish this nation well must speak out loud and clear before our nation is reduced to a private fiefdom of these megalomaniacs?”

“Is it not fair and just that we the people must ensure that our future and the future of unborn generations are not mortgaged by our silence in the face of injustice?” Chief George queried.

“I speak out without bias. I speak out without fear or favour. I speak out only in the interest of my nation and my dear state. And I will continue to speak out and fight for what is right and for what is just. I will the drum Major for justice, for truth for peace and righteousness,” he vowed.

