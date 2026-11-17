…rewards outstanding students with cash, certificates

The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Student Engagement, Comrade Sunday Asefon, has called on the private sector, philanthropists and corporate organisations to increase investment in Nigeria’s education sector through scholarships, research grants, mentorship programmes and academic awards.

Asefon said government alone could not shoulder the responsibility of building a sustainable education system, stressing the need for stronger partnerships with private organisations and individuals to expand opportunities for Nigerian students.

He made the call on Monday in Abuja at the 2026 International Students’ Day celebration, where over 15 outstanding students from different geopolitical zones of the country received cash awards and certificates in recognition of their academic achievements.

The award recipients included best-performing candidates in the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE), as well as outstanding graduating students from universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

While outstanding graduates from tertiary institutions received N250,000 each and certificates, their counterparts from secondary schools were presented with N100,000 cheques.

Speaking at the event, Asefon said recognising and rewarding academic excellence would motivate students to work harder and demonstrate that dedication to learning remained an important pathway to national development.

He noted that every student possessed enormous potential which, if properly nurtured through quality education, mentorship, discipline and encouragement, could produce innovations and solutions to the country’s developmental challenges.

According to him, the Federal Government’s education reforms under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda are designed to expand access to education, promote innovation and equip young Nigerians with relevant skills.

He identified the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the Student Venture Capital Grant (SVCG) and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme as some of the interventions aimed at improving educational opportunities and preparing students for the world of work.

Asefon urged universities and other tertiary institutions to strengthen partnerships with industries, research institutions, development organisations and the private sector to ensure that research findings were translated into practical solutions.

He also challenged students to complement academic excellence with character, creativity, critical thinking, leadership, integrity and entrepreneurial skills.

The presidential aide advised students to shun examination malpractice, cultism, drug abuse, cybercrime, sexual harassment and other social vices capable of undermining their future.

He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening engagement between the Federal Government and students, ensuring that their concerns received attention and that government interventions reached intended beneficiaries.

Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, who was represented at the event by Dr Balarabe Shehu, said the ministry was implementing student-focused initiatives to improve access, quality and accountability in the education sector.

He highlighted the ministry’s six-point agenda, which focuses on improving the quality of education, expanding access, addressing the out-of-school children challenge, strengthening technical and vocational education, improving education data, and promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, said the commission was working with the Ministry of Education and examination bodies to simplify identity verification and reduce difficulties encountered by students during registration.

She disclosed that NIMC had partnered with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to introduce a pre-enrolment process that would enable candidates to verify their identities before examination day, thereby reducing delays at registration and examination centres.

Coker-Odusote also announced plans to extend the pre-enrolment service to WhatsApp, allowing Nigerians to initiate registration and book appointments for biometric capture.

She said the commission had engaged 37 students nationwide as NIN ambassadors to communicate challenges affecting students in their respective states and escalate them for necessary intervention.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of NELFUND, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, described education as the biggest game changer for individuals, organisations and nations, stressing that students remained critical to national development.

He said the student loan scheme, established under President Tinubu’s administration, was designed to ensure that financial constraints did not prevent qualified Nigerians from pursuing tertiary education.

Sawyerr explained that the fund provides loans to cover tuition fees and institutional charges in public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education, while also offering monthly upkeep allowances to eligible beneficiaries.

He disclosed that qualified and verified beneficiaries currently receive N20,000 monthly as upkeep support, in addition to assistance with their institutional charges.

According to him, the application process is online and does not require a guarantor, with beneficiaries selected based on established eligibility guidelines.

He said the initiative was intended to allow more Nigerian students to complete tertiary education and acquire the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to national development.

One of the award recipients, Okechukwu Chiagozie, who graduated with a CGPA of 4.95 in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Benin in the 2025 academic session, commended President Tinubu for the education reforms and thanked Asefon for recognising outstanding academic performance.

Speaking on behalf of other recipients, Chiagozie said the recognition would encourage students to work harder and inspire others to pursue academic excellence.