The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Students Engagements, Hon. Sunday Asefon, has advised the entire Nigerian Students to make judicious use of the education loan fund scheme as the app was officially launched on Friday by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund Board led by Dr Akintunde Sawyerr.

Asefon said education is the bedrock of the development of any nation, saying the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was to ensure that no student irrespective of his or her poor background be denied quality education which is the passport to a greater future of an individual and the advancement of the country.

He stated this in a statement he made available to newsmen in Abuja.

He applauded President Tinubu for keeping to one of his campaign promises by approving and making available the student loan scheme which Asefon added was of high essence to relieve vulnerable students’ burdens of their school fees payment and having easy access to funding.

He said: “It is on this note that I admonish Nigerian Students to make judicious use of the opening of the Students Loan Scheme App that is now officially launched today and ready for use by registering and submitting their applications.

“I must also sincerely commend and appreciate the Nigerian Students and youth-friendly President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for keeping to one of his campaign promises by approving and making available this student loan scheme which is of high essence to relieve vulnerable students burdens of their school fees payments and having easy access to funding.

“It is indeed a paradigm shift in our education.

“Please note that the application is fully automated, which implies you do not need to meet anyone throughout the application process,” he stated.