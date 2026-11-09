Tinubu’s aide empowers final-year students in Kwara

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, Comrade Sunday Dayo Asefon, has empowered some final-year students of tertiary institutions in Kwara State.

This comes as he engaged students of the University of Ilorin and other tertiary institutions in the state on the educational reforms and interventions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking at a sensitisation programme themed “Thank You, Mr President”, organised by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NERSI) on Monday in Ilorin, Asefon described the engagement as an opportunity to appreciate the Federal Government’s interventions in the education sector, sensitise students to available opportunities and strengthen communication between the Presidency and the Nigerian student community.

He noted that education remains a critical instrument for national development, economic growth and social transformation, stressing that the Tinubu administration recognises the importance of investing in young people and expanding access to quality education.

Highlighting some of the administration’s achievements, Asefon identified the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as one of its significant interventions aimed at reducing financial barriers to higher education by providing eligible students with access to interest-free loans to support their educational expenses.

He, however, clarified that student loans should not be regarded as a replacement for scholarships, bursaries and other forms of educational assistance but as an additional intervention to expand access to higher education.

The presidential aide also highlighted the administration’s commitment to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), skills acquisition, digital training and entrepreneurship development. He urged students to look beyond academic certificates and acquire practical skills that would make them competitive in the evolving employment market.

He encouraged students across Kwara State to take advantage of government-backed opportunities, including TVET and other skills development initiatives, as well as entrepreneurship programmes designed to promote self-reliance and economic productivity among young Nigerians.

As part of the engagement, Asefon also provided empowerment support to some final-year students, reinforcing the importance of offering practical assistance to young Nigerians as they approach the completion of their academic programmes.

He further highlighted other interventions in the education sector, including the Student Venture Capital Grant (S-VCG), the Federal Government’s campus mobility initiatives and efforts to expand student accommodation across tertiary institutions.

According to him, the administration’s commitment to youth development is reflected in its various empowerment programmes and interventions. He added that the number of students dropping out of school had reduced under the current administration.

He also referenced recent youth empowerment activities facilitated by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), noting that the Federal Government was implementing several programmes to improve the economic prospects of young Nigerians.

Addressing the relationship between the government and the student community, Asefon explained that the engagement was designed to bridge the communication gap between the Presidency and students, ensuring that young people understand government policies, access available opportunities and communicate their concerns through appropriate channels.

He emphasised that while there was a need to acknowledge the progress recorded, challenges relating to the cost of education, accommodation, transportation, learning facilities, security and general student welfare must continue to receive attention.

He therefore called for sustained collaboration among the government, institutional managements and student leaders to ensure the effective implementation of educational reforms.

The presidential aide also charged student union leaders to embrace responsible leadership, constructive engagement and accountability while promoting peace, discipline and unity across campuses. He further urged students to shun cultism and drug abuse and remain committed to academic excellence.

Describing Nigerian students as important contributors to national development rather than merely leaders of tomorrow, Asefon maintained that the country’s future depends significantly on the opportunities, skills and values developed by its young population.

He also urged students to recognise the importance of their civic responsibilities, particularly the power of their votes in shaping the country’s political and developmental future.

The programme concluded with a renewed call for the Federal Government to sustain its educational reforms and expand interventions that directly improve students’ welfare, access to education and future prospects.

On behalf of the Nigerian student community, Asefon expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the ongoing reforms and encouraged students to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the administration.

He reiterated that appreciation for government interventions must go hand in hand with constructive engagement, accountability and continued advocacy for improvements in the education sector.

The event attracted the Executive Governor of Kwara State, who was represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Student Matters; the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin; the Dean of Students’ Affairs; heads of tertiary institutions; student union leaders; representatives of various student associations; and other stakeholders in the education sector.