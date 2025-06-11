Tinubu’s aide empowers 500 residents in Ondo

The Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor on Mobilisation, Dr. Stephen Agbi, charged Nigerians to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu to enable it to deliver dividends of democracy to the citizenry of the country.

Agbi also challenged political officeholders across the country to execute policies and programmes that would touch the lives of the less privileged and to remember their constituencies by providing the needed dividends of democracy.

Speaking in Akure, the state capital, during the empowerment of over 500 widows and underprivileged individuals in the Akoko North West, said the financial support is designed to improve the welfare of the people of the area.

According to him, empowerment which includes cash and other items was aimed at empowering the people to enable them to be self-reliant and productive.

He stated that the gesture would also help to cushion the effects of hardship faced by the people due to the present economic situation.

The empowerment programme, which brought together representatives from all the 10 wards in the local government, with the Special Assistant providing direct cash assistance to beneficiaries.

He affirmed his commitment to the administrations of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and President Tinubu, expressing optimism in the president’s ability to steer the ship of the country to the promised land.

Agbi pledged to continue using both his political office and private resources to fight poverty in Akoko North West.

The Chairman of Arigidi/Iye Ward 1, hailed the gesture of the donor and expressed gratitude for his support for the people of the local government in alleviating poverty within the community.

According to him, Agbi has consistently shown love for his people and a willingness to support them, saying “we don’t have the capacity to solve every problem of our people, but we will appreciate if individuals can help to put smiles on the faces of our people.

“We are committed to making life easier for our people to enjoy the dividends of democracy. We are calling on all political office holders to contribute positively to well being of our people in this communities”

Another speaker, identified as Abiola from the Arigidi/Iye/Erusu LCDA, commended Agbi for seizing every opportunity to empower residents and strengthen the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the grassroots level.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Akanni Deborah, commended the donor, saying the empowerment is unprecedented in the area

She appealed to Agbi to sustain the support in the communities within the local government, expressing the unwavering support for the Aiyedatiwa’s administration and President Tinubu’s ongoing economic reform initiatives.

The programme was well attended by notable party leaders, including Hon. Tope Sanya, former Special Assistant to Governor Ambode; Hon. Ojo Malomo; Hon. Adesuyi Adojutelegan; High Chief Hon. Ojo Abiola, Chairman of Arigidi/Iye/Erusu LCDA; Hon. Awolumate Olumide, Ward 1 Chairman; Hon. Rafiu Adamu, former Special Assistant, among other esteemed elders and leaders of Akoko North West.

