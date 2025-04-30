Tinubu’s administration committed to improving Hajj operations in Nigeria — Shettima

The Vice-President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday declared that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration has demonstrated unwavering commitment to ensuring the success and improvement of Hajj operations in Nigeria since assuming office two years ago.

The administration has consistently provided the necessary support, including timely foreign exchange allocations for pilgrims and diplomatic engagements with Saudi authorities to secure better terms and conditions for Nigerians.

Shettima made these remarks in Abuja at the second National Hajj Stakeholders Summit, organized by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Hajj Institute of Nigeria, with the theme, “Sustainable Hajj Financing: Developing a Resilient Model for Nigerian Pilgrims and Operators.”

ALSO READ: Kano govt approves over N51bn for capital projects

According to the Vice-President, the landmark approval of special interventions to cushion the impact of rising costs on the 2024 Hajj operations is a clear testimony to the Tinubu administration’s dedication.

“In the last two years, the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has demonstrated unwavering commitment to ensuring the success and improvement of Hajj operations in Nigeria.

“Recognizing the spiritual significance of Hajj to millions of Nigerians, the Tinubu administration has consistently provided the necessary support — ranging from facilitating timely foreign exchange allocations for pilgrims to diplomatic engagements with Saudi authorities to secure better terms and conditions for Nigerians.

“The recent landmark approval of special interventions to cushion the impact of rising costs on the 2024 Hajj operations is a clear testimony to this administration’s dedication.

“In the face of global economic challenges and sharp fluctuations in the value of the Naira, Mr. President personally approved critical measures to protect the interests of intending pilgrims, ensuring that this sacred obligation remains within reach for thousands of Nigerian Muslims,” Shettima said.

Represented at the event by Alhaji Bashir Maidugu from the Office of the Vice-President, Shettima further asserted that the administration has actively supported institutional reforms aimed at strengthening NAHCON and other stakeholders, thereby laying the foundation for a more resilient and self-sustaining Hajj sector.

He, however, noted the necessity of establishing a sustainable financing model for Hajj and Umrah in the country, in view of the increasing costs associated with Hajj and the prevailing economic fluctuations and global uncertainties.

Shettima stated, “It is imperative that we establish a system that ensures affordability for pilgrims while maintaining the integrity and quality of service.”

He added that in the quest for a resilient Hajj financing model, Nigeria has valuable lessons to learn from countries like Malaysia and Indonesia.

According to the Vice-President, *“Malaysia’s Tabung Haji, which was established about 62 years ago, has been a beacon of success in the organization of Hajj and Hajj fund management.

“It provides Malaysian Muslims and interested non-Muslims with a Sharia-compliant service platform, facilitating Hajj journeys while investing funds in profitable ventures.

“This model has not only ensured financial sustainability but has also contributed to national economic development.

“Similarly, Indonesia’s Hajj Funds Management Authority, established just eight years ago in 2017, has demonstrated exemplary management of Hajj funds.

“Despite global economic challenges, it was able to aggregate funds and yield returns of $10 to $11 billion, enabling a 59 percent subsidy for pilgrims, who recently paid $2,611 against the actual cost of $6,411.”*

He said the Malaysian and Indonesian models exemplify the potential of strategic fund management in achieving both financial sustainability and enhanced pilgrim services.

He added that, in alignment with these global best practices, NAHCON in 2020 rolled out its Hajj Savings Scheme as provided for in its establishment act. The scheme is designed to provide Nigerian Muslims with a structured, Sharia-compliant savings platform for Hajj.

“By pooling resources, the HSS aims to invest in secure ventures, generate returns, and subsidize Hajj costs while improving service delivery,” Shettima said.

While stating that the journey toward sustainable Hajj financing is a collective responsibility, the Vice-President expressed hope that the summit would generate innovative ideas to leverage and make Hajj in Nigeria truly self-sustaining and a significant contributor to the Nigerian economy.

Earlier, NAHCON Chairman/CEO, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, said the Hajj industry faces increasing pressures — from fluctuating foreign exchange rates and rising service costs to evolving regulatory landscapes.

According to him, these challenges have made Hajj increasingly expensive for Nigerian pilgrims, adding that developing sustainable financial models is no longer optional but a necessity.

“Developing resilient and sustainable financial models is no longer an option but a necessity to guarantee affordability, efficiency, and integrity in Hajj operations,” he said.