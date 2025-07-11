Tinubu’s achievements in aviation, economic planning too glaring to ignore — Agbese

… applauds FG resolution on controversial Nigeria Air project

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, on Friday, said that the gains of President Bola Tinubu in the aviation sector and economic planning over the last two years are too glaring and result-driven for the opposition to ignore.

Speaking with select Parliamentary Correspondents in Abuja on the sidelines of the House’s Open Week event, Agbese said both sectors have recorded major strides under the current administration, crediting the achievements to the clear vision of Tinubu and the pragmatic leadership of the ministers in charge.

“What we are seeing today in aviation and as well as budget and economic planning, is not by chance. It is the result of purposeful leadership driven by President Tinubu and delivered through competent ministers like Festus Keyamo and Senator Atiku Bagudu,” Agbese said.

According to the Benue lawmaker, the aviation sector under Festus Keyamo has been re-energised with visible reforms that are restoring public confidence and attracting international partnerships.

“Airports across the country are undergoing serious upgrades—terminals are being expanded, facilities modernised, and long-abandoned projects completed. In Abuja, Lagos, Kano, and Port Harcourt, the difference is clear,” he noted.

He also applauded Keyamo’s decisive move in halting the controversial Nigeria Air project by former Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, for a full review, saying the action demonstrated transparency and accountability.

“For the first time, we have a minister who is not afraid to stop a project midstream when it raises red flags. That’s leadership with integrity,” Agbese said.

He noted that the ongoing concessioning of airport terminals, revival of safety regulations, and improved relations with international airlines are attracting foreign direct investments and positioning Nigeria as a hub in West Africa.

Agbese said one of Keyamo’s most applauded feats may have been the unlocking of over $831 million in trapped revenue owed to foreign airlines.

“By collaborating closely with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), he devised a phased payout schedule that converted the backlog of unsurrendered ticket revenue at a blended rate and then secured cabinet approval to treat future ticket sales as priority foreign exchange (FX) items.

“The aviation sector is no longer a drain—it is gradually becoming a revenue earner. Keyamo’s reforms are creating jobs, boosting tourism, and stimulating economic activities,” he added.

On the economic front, Agbese said the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, under Senator Atiku Bagudu, has equally redefined Nigeria’s approach to fiscal discipline and strategic growth.

Hon. Agbese commended Bagudu for what he described as “bold and strategic leadership” in repositioning Nigeria’s budgeting and economic planning architecture within the last two years in office.

He maintained that Bagudu’s tenure so far has witnessed unprecedented milestones in restoring fiscal discipline, fostering inclusive development, and championing transparency in the budgeting process.

“Senator Bagudu has brought competence, clarity and accountability into economic governance. His achievements in the last two years are too glaring to be ignored, even by critics. The budgeting process has never been this efficient and responsive to national priorities,” the lawmaker stated.

The lawmaker also hailed the minister for overseeing the development of the Eyemark application—a digital platform designed to enable Nigerians to monitor federal projects in their localities and provide real-time feedback.

“This innovation alone is a game-changer in public project monitoring and citizen engagement,” he noted.

He lauded Bagudu’s efforts in revising the National Development Plan (2021–2025) to align with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. “That plan incorporates the President’s eight priorities. It’s a testament to the Minister’s commitment to ensuring that public spending aligns with strategic national goals,” he added.

On poverty reduction, the deputy spokesperson pointed out that Bagudu’s leadership of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) has yielded visible results.

“He coordinated interventions that led to the creation of over 67,000 jobs just in one year, disbursed over N438 billion to states, and ensured the proper deployment of a $750 million credit facility. These are not just figures—they translate to livelihoods lifted and families supported.”

He also credited the Minister with fostering grassroots planning through joint sessions with states, initiating nutrition-sensitive governance reforms, and institutionalising transparency by publishing a Performance Report of the Nigerian Economy.

While acknowledging the challenges the Ministry faces—including funding limitations and the evolving coordination role of other economic agencies—the Deputy Spokesperson noted that Bagudu has remained focused and pragmatic.

He concluded by calling on Nigerians to support ongoing reforms and economic planning efforts led by the Ministry.

He dismissed recent criticisms by some opposition figures against Tinubu’s administration as politically motivated and out of tune with current realities.

“Even the fiercest critics can no longer deny the direction this government is headed. The reforms are bold, the outcomes are tangible, and the momentum is strong,” Agbese said.

He called on Nigerians to give the administration time and support to consolidate the gains already made.

“The foundation is being laid. These changes take time, but the results are beginning to show. If we stay the course, Nigeria will be better off for it,” he said.

