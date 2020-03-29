Tinubu@68: While we rejoice with our leader, let us stay at home ― APC governors

Governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have felicitated former Lagos State governor and national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the occasion of the latter 68th birthday.

According to a statement by the Kebbi State governor and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the governors described the APC chieftain as a unifying and rallying point for all.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the governors added that Tinubu’s resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nigeria as well as within the APC have remained remarkable.

While they rejoiced with Tinubu, the governors advised “all Nigerians to stay at home and stay safe until we continue to work together towards overcoming the current COVID-19 global pandemic.”

The statement read in part: “The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins all Nigerians, to celebrate the birthday of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress on his 68th birthday. We celebrate this special occasion with Your Excellency and your entire family.

“We, in particular, wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership and commitment to a united, prosperous Nigeria.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nigeria as well as within our great party, the APC.

“As our national leader, you certainly represent our unifying and rallying point for all.

“Once more, as we rejoice with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we advise all Nigerians to stay at home and stay safe until we continue to work together towards overcoming the current COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Congratulations and Happy Birthday to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban of the Bogu Kingdom. We rejoice with you and wish you a happy birthday.”