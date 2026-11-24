President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Igbo residents, traders and business leaders in Lagos State to support his re-election bid, claiming that governors of the five South-East states are working with him towards securing a second term in office.

Tinubu made the appeal on Monday at a town hall meeting with Igbo youths, elders and community leaders organised by the Ndigbo National Dialogue and Development Initiatives at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, Iganmu, Lagos.

The President, who expressed appreciation for the turnout, urged the Igbo community to strengthen its political participation, build alliances with other ethnic groups and contribute to national unity.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu assured the gathering that his administration remained committed to inclusive governance, equity and national development.

He said his administration recognised the contributions of the Igbo community to Nigeria’s economic growth and would ensure that no section of the country was excluded from the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Addressing the gathering, the President said national unity should take precedence over ethnic differences, stressing that Nigerians shared a common destiny irrespective of their backgrounds.

“I can commit to one thing: the unity of Nigeria. Though tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood we stand. None of us told God when we were born where we would be born or what language we would speak.

“Whether you are Igbo or Hausa, you have no control over yourself. God created you, created that opportunity. We are all Nigerians. Let’s see ourselves as individuals living in the same house, geographically called Nigeria,” he said.

Tinubu also said governors of the South-East were cooperating with his administration in its efforts to develop the country and support his re-election ambition.

He cited his relationships with business and political figures, including the owner of Chisco Motors, Chief Chidi Anyeagbu; Minister of Works, Dave Umahi; Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Doris Uzoka-Anite; and former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

The President also defended some of his administration’s policies, particularly those aimed at improving access to education, supporting businesses and strengthening the economy.

He said the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) was helping to address financial barriers to university education, while the government was investing in agriculture and providing credit opportunities through the Bank of Industry.

“Just because they are poor doesn’t mean they must not go to university or develop. We are doing that with NELFUND. The university is stable today because we are doing well,” he said.

He added that traders and farmers could access loans through government-backed financial institutions to expand their businesses and improve productivity.

Making a direct appeal for support, Tinubu said the Constitution allowed him to seek another term after completing his first four years in office.

“I served the first term. The Constitution says I can ask for a second term. I want a second term,” he said, urging Igbo residents in Lagos to participate actively in the 2027 general elections and vote for him, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Obafemi Hamzat, and other party candidates.

The President also thanked market leaders and business owners who suspended their commercial activities to attend the meeting, describing their presence as an indication of their interest in national affairs.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who also addressed the gathering, urged Ndigbo to support Tinubu’s re-election, assuring the President that Lagos would deliver substantial votes for him in the January 16, 2027 presidential election.

Sanwo-Olu said the turnout of Igbo leaders, traders and business owners demonstrated their willingness to participate in the political process and support the President.

He described Tinubu as a nationalist who had promoted development across the country’s six geopolitical zones, while commending his administration’s economic policies and efforts to create opportunities for young Nigerians.

The governor also described the gathering as an expression of the One Lagos spirit, saying the presence of people from different ethnic backgrounds reflected the possibility of cooperation around shared political and developmental interests.

In her remarks, the convener of the meeting and Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning, Doris Uzoka-Anite, declared the commitment of the Igbo community in Lagos to Tinubu’s re-election campaign.

She disclosed that grassroots mobilisation had commenced across the state, with structures being established at polling-unit level ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Similarly, former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, assured the President of the support of Igbo leaders and stakeholders, saying the gathering reflected their unity and willingness to build political alliances across the country.

She said Ndigbo recognised the importance of establishing relationships with other geopolitical zones in pursuing their future political aspirations.

Onyejeocha also defended some of the administration’s economic decisions, particularly the removal of the petrol subsidy, arguing that it had improved the financial capacity of state governments to meet their salary obligations.

She further commended the introduction of a ₦70,000 national minimum wage and the administration’s commitment to periodic salary reviews.

The leader of the Ndigbo Traders Association in Lagos, Prince Tony Nwakeze, also pledged the support of traders across the state for Tinubu’s re-election bid but appealed to the Federal Government to provide them with loans at an interest rate of five per cent.

Nwakeze said traders operating in Alaba, Trade Fair and Ladipo markets needed affordable financing to expand their businesses, empower young people and gradually move from importation to local manufacturing.

He said the traders were prepared to adopt a cross-guarantee arrangement to ensure that beneficiaries repaid loans obtained under the proposed scheme.

The market leader also assured the President that traders would honour agreements reached with the government, adding that they were committed to maintaining a cordial relationship with the Lagos State Government.

“We, the market people, will stand with you, support you and honour every agreement we enter into today,” he said.

Tinubu commended the organisers for providing a platform for engagement between the Federal Government and the Igbo community in Lagos.