Tinubu will replicate Lagos success template at federal level ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday said the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) will replicate the template of the successes recorded in Lagos in different sectors at the federal level when voted the nation’s president in next year’s general election.

Sanwo-Olu said this while speaking at the formal commissioning of the Peace Park in Lagos, even as he expressed the belief that Tinubu, who served as former governor of the state between 1999 and 2007 would be sworn in as next president of Nigeria, come 2023.

“Vote for APC, vote for our party. We are not going anywhere. The presidency is coming here. We will show Nigerians how we have done it in Lagos. We will show Nigerians what has worked for us in Lagos that we want to lend the Federal Government,” the governor said.

Speaking on the Peace Park in the Ketu-Ojota area of the state, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the initiative was to ensure peaceful existence among residents of the state, adding that nothing would be impossible in the country without peace and tranquility.

Besides, Sanwo-Olu said the park would serve as a source of convergence, unity and tourist attraction to Lagos residents, especially youths in the state.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu, the park is a promise fulfilled, saying the event was a clarion call to residents of Lagos State that they had a listening government that was committed to fulfilling its promises,

He noted that the government was committed to changing the face of Lagos to a bigger and better state, as well as touching lives in a deliberate and consistent manner.

“Everywhere you go in Lagos, you will see that we are touching lives. There is no place in the state that we are not doing meaningful development,” he said.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu said the facility was a significant event to identify with the good programmes to be delivered to residents of the state, noting that the Peace Park, strategically located at the intersection between Ikorodu Road and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, was to further promote peaceful coexistence among Lagosians, especially as the 2023 General Elections approach.

“When we make a commitment, we keep to that. You have a government that is truly committed to what you ask for and what you desire.

“We are handing over this facility to our youths, who will see this place as a source of convergence and a source of unity,” he said.

The State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, in his welcome address, described the all to official commissioning of the Peace Park, as another landmark achievement of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration towards improving the well-being of Lagosians as well as bequeathing a befitting environment to the people of the state in line with this administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.

The commissioner said the park, made up of three uniquely designed gardens with interconnecting walkways and occupying an approximate total land area of 25,700 square meters with soft and hard landscaping elements, was conceived by the governor to dedicate a park to the promotion of peaceful co-existence in Lagos State.

“Additionally, the concept of the master plan sets out a unique vision that incorporates scenic landscapes, recreational facilities for children and adults, plants and trees to create a sense of place and character to facilitate community engagement and social interactions,” he said.





Bello lauded the governor’s passion for ensuring that Lagosians from all walks of life have access to recreational facilities, describing such as “highly commendable,” even as he noted that the event equally demonstrated the state government’s unwavering and strategic move towards executing developmental projects in its desire to actualise the status of Lagos not only as the commercial hub of the nation but also a remarkable tourist destination.

“The vision of Mr. Governor to turn Lagos State into a land of opportunities, offering all residents a chance to succeed in their vocations, and endeavours and have fun with families and friends in a peaceful atmosphere is fast becoming a reality,” he said.

In her votes of thanks, the General Manager, Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, Adetoun Popoola, commended Sanwo-Olu’s administration for its support and efforts in providing recreational facilities in the state.

Also at the event, Chairman, Agboyi Ketu LCDA, Hon. Dele Osinowo, commended the governor for initiating such a project within his territory while re-echoing the need for people to ensure that peace reigns in their different domains.

