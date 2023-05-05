The Chairman of Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Osun State, Wale Adebayo has said that the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu is what Nigeria requires to stabilise the polity, address the many discerning inequity, unfairness, intolerance, and injustices across the country and ultimately put Nigeria on the path of steady progress with every component that makes up the country feeling a sense of belonging.

Adebayo who was also the senatorial candidate of APM for Osun central at the just concluded general elections said this in a statement personally signed by him on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the combination of Tinubu/ Shettima will liberate Nigerians from the economic challenges and set Nigeria on the path of economic prosperity, adding that with a man like Tinubu at the helm of affairs, the country will go places.

While Adebayo hinted that he still remains a member of the APM despite his support for Tinubu.

“Though I contested for the Senate on the platform of another party in the just concluded elections, my party, Allied Peoples Movement in Osun state worked for the emergence of Tinubu because we believe in his competence and political prowess and expertise,” he said.

He added that Tinubu is a man who understands the dynamics and needs of the country.

“Tinubu was the first governor to grant autonomy to the House of Assembly. He did this far before the clamour for it by other states of the federation.

“I have no doubt in my mind that the menace of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism “ll be tackled headlong by the government of Tinubu and subdued forever.”

Adebayo said he would be willing to join hands on the deck with the Incoming administration when and if the need arises.

“We must ensure the government of Tinubu succeeds and it is my candid opinion that all Nigerians must offer advice and even contribute their quota to the government”

Adebayo opined that “if greatness came merely by speaking of it, Nigeria under Bola Tinubu would be among the greatest nations in human history,” he concluded.





