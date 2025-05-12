Tinubu will end marginalisation in South-East region — Anambra govt

The Anambra State Government has said the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will end marginalisation in the South-East region of Nigeria.

The State Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor disclosed this in a statement he tittle ‘Historic Visit: Nigeria wins, President Tinubu is set to end South-East marginalisation’

The statement read in part, “The government and people of Anambra State express profound appreciation to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his historic State Visit to Anambra, on May 8, 2025.

“The visit marks a significant turning point in the quest for inclusive national development.

“It signals the beginning of the end of decades of infrastructural and economic marginalisation of the South-East region. The government and people of Anambra State are deeply gratified that Mr President, in response to the visionary leadership and engagement efforts of their governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, graciously approved key requests that were part of Anambra’s strategic ask-list.

“The approved items by Mr President include: Inclusion of Anambra State and the South-East in the National Railway Masterplan – A bold step that promises to open new corridors of mobility, trade, and interconnectivity for the South-East and the rest of the federation.

“Inclusion of Anambra and the South-East in the nation’s Gas Pipeline Masterplan – A critical enabler of industrialisation and energy access, which will support the state’s growing manufacturing and technology sectors.

“Approval for the completion of the Federal highway linking Anambra and Kogi State—This transformational project will reduce travel time to Abuja from Anambra by about four hours, fostering trade, mobility, and national unity.

“Commencement of reconstruction works on the failed portions of the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway – the long-standing infrastructural challenge is now finally receiving the federal government’s attention under President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Mr President pledged federal support for ecological investments to tackle erosion in Anambra State. This intervention is apposite, knowing that environmental problems of this nature remain Anambra’s number one existential threat.

“We also appreciate Mr. President’s acceptance to be conferred with the chieftaincy title of ‘Dike-Si-Mba Anambra’ by the traditional rulers in the state. This symbolic title is a testament to his large-heartedness and recognition of his contributions to national development and unity, and his friendship with the state.

“Mr President acknowledged the huge potential of Anambra State and pledged to work together with Prof. Soludo to fast-track his vision of transforming Anambra into an African Dubai, Taiwan, Silicon Valley (ADTS) in his acknowledgement of Professor Soludo as a Solution Provider and demonstration of Progressives Working Together.

“The other critical request made by Governor Soludo was for the federal government to get the Onitsha River Port working.

“We are deeply grateful to Mr President for pledging the Federal Government’s continued partnership with Anambra State and the South-East for total restoration of security.

“The state visit is therefore a big win for Ndi Anambra and indeed all Ndi Igbo. It is a victory for justice, inclusivity, and visionary leadership. It is also a testimony to the power of constructive engagement, strategic partnership, and purposeful governance of the Soludo administration.

“This bold response by the president is a deserving show of friendship—a friendship that transcends politics and is rooted in the shared aspiration for a more united, progressive Nigeria and evidence of progressives working together.

“The Anambra State Government reaffirms its commitment to working collaboratively with the Federal Government to ensure the successful execution of these projects. We are confident that these landmark approvals will translate into tangible improvements in the lives and livelihoods of our state and its people.

“We hail Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR, for his statesmanlike leadership and tireless pursuit of development and equity for Ndi Anambra and the South-East. His commitment to inclusive progress, economic transformation, and national cohesion has once again borne fruit. As Mr President rightly noted, Professor Soludo is a solution provider, and Anambra is rising (to use Asiwaju’s words), which is the reason Mr President declared his intention to work with the solution governor of Anambra State.

“Indeed, with this partnership, we are reminded that only progressive welfarism shall thrive in the new Nigeria we all seek to build. Progressives shall continue to work together!

“Finally, the government of Anambra State and Ndi Anambra sincerely appreciate the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Benjamin Kalu; the governors of the South-East (Governor of Abia, H.E. Dr Alex Otti, Governor of Enugu State, H.E. Dr Peter Mba, Governor of Ebonyi, H.E. Francis Nwifuru, represented by his deputy) led by the chairman, H.E. Senator Hope Uzodinma; the Chairman of the Southern Nigeria Governors Forum and Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State; Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, and a host of others who travelled from far and near to grace the State Visit and show solidarity to Anambra State.o Anambra State.”

