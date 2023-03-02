Hakeem Gbadamosi, Akure

Leaders of the Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, in Ondo State, have expressed optimism that the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will entrench true principles of democracy and governance in the Nigerian polity.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders, the immediate past General Secretary, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa, assured that Tinubu would implement federalism and devolve power to the component units of the country to pave the way for genuine development and growth.

He maintained that Tinubu would not renege on his promise made in Akure country home of the leader of the frontline Yoruba group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, regarding the restructuring of the country.

Arogbofa noted that the implementation of true federalism in the country is the path to true nationhood and said without true federalism being implemented in Nigeria, the country’s unity will constantly be shaken.

While congratulating Tinubu on the victory at the polls, Arogbofa urged Tinubu to give urgent attention to the economy, security among other to bring succour to the Nigerian people.

Arogbofa said : “Nigeria is a heterogeneous community. We are happy at the emergence of a true federalist in the person of Sen.Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President-Elect of Nigeria.

“We are convinced he will be able to prevent the swallowing up of any of the major components that constitute the Federal nature of the country,and still allow the minor groups to exist without being suffocated or wiped out.

“As Afenifere, we believe that Sen.Bola Tinubu will be able to keep to our presentation to him during his campaign/courtesy visit to our Leader, Chief (Dr.) RF Fasoranti in Akure on Sunday October 30, 2022 to the effect that he should address, Security, Economy, restructuring of the country, and in addition restoration of unity in the country.

“We congratulate him; we rejoice with Nigeria; we congratulate Africa; and we promise to work with him to turn things around for better. We want to be vindicated at the end of the day.

“We pray that the Almighty God that saw him through the rigours of the Presidential campaigns,will see him through his tenure successfully,safe and sound. Basorun Seinde Arogbofa ofr, Immediate Past Afenifere Secretary-General.”