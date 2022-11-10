Tinubu will be Nigeria’s president in 2023 ― APC Chairman

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday, boasted that the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be sworn in as the next president of the country on May 29, 2023.

Speaking during a town hall meeting between Tinubu and critical stakeholders in Nasarawa State, in Lafia, Adamu said nothing except God will stop the transition between President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu in 2023.

He said he was merely reechoing what Buhari said a few days ago, that Tinubu was just waiting to be sworn in.

He noted that the words of President Buhari, who is the leader and father of the nation was an endorsement, which would come to pass.

Adamu said looking at the presidential candidates in the race and the overwhelming support Tinubu enjoyed across the country, there’s no doubt that the former governor of Lagos State would be the next president of the country.

The national chairman of the party formally presented Tinubu to the party stakeholders as the president waiting to be sworn in 2023.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Jagaban get ready to lead this country, Nigeria to the promised land.

“We know the task ahead is enormous because of the complexity of the country, but we are confident that your shoulders are broad enough to withstand the weight.





“Come 2023, there would be a transition from one APC administration to another; you would consolidate on the legacies already put in place by President Buhari,” he said.

He commended the people of Nasrawa State irrespective of party affiliations, for turning out enmasse to receive the party’s presidential candidate.

He assured them that Tinubu would turn around the fortune of the state and its people when he is eventually sworn in as the country‘s president in 2023.