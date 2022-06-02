Tinubu wades into Oyo APC crisis, urges Folarin to reconcile aggrieved members

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the presidential aspirant, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has waded into the crisis rocking the boat of the Oyo State chapter of the party, with a call on its governorship candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin to reconcile with the aggrieved parties ahead 2023 general elections.

Tinubu made this known during a meeting with the 99 delegates from the 33 local government areas of the state at Ibadan Civic Centre, Ibadan in the Ibadan North local government area of the state on Thursday, noting that the calls became imperative noting the enormity of the task ahead.

The APC national leader who promised a return visit to the state after the reconciliation of aggrieved members said APC could only wrest power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a formidable team.

Tinubu who sought the confirmation of the stakeholders on the candidature of Folarin said the leadership of the party would go by the collective decision of the members.

He added that the decision of the members would be consolidated after his meetings with the elders and other relevant stakeholders.

The presidential aspirant who is optimistic about his victory at the National convention in Abuja on Monday said as a way out of the present crisis, a reconciliation/peace committee would be set up to proffer a lasting solution to the crisis.





According to him, Folarin has to embark on a door-to-door reconciliation move with a meeting with elders, aspirants and relevant stakeholders.

“The party is divided and attaining the position of the state governor requires more work, as well as cohesion. We must ensure unity of purpose to deliver Folarin as the next governor of Oyo state.

“As a national leader of the party, I will help you by scheduling meetings with all the aggrieved parties, as well as relevant stakeholders,” he said.

Tinubu enjoined the 99 delegates from the state to vote wisely in the forthcoming national convention of the party.

In a related development, Tinubu has endorsed the candidacies of Dapo Lam Adesina and Olamiju Adebayo Alao Akala for the House of Representatives and Idris Ajimobi for the Oyo State House of Assembly seats.

Responding, the governorship candidate, Folarin urged the delegates to reciprocate the gesture of Tinubu by voting massively for him at the party convention.

He said Tinubu has demonstrated rare qualities of good leadership and needed to be supported with the votes of the delegates from the state.

Folarin disclosed that he has commenced reconciliation moves with the aggrieved parties but solicited the support of the national leader in achieving the lofty objective.

According to him, “I know our leader will always work for the interest of the party. He will not want us to lose the state to the opposition party.”

On the entourage of Tinubu are the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu; Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State; former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shetima; Dr Dikko Umar Katsina; Tokunbo Abiru; Rt. Hon. Mudasiru Obasa.

Others are Chief Adebayo Shittu, Senator Soji Akanbi, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Wasiu Esinlokun and others.