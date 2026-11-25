President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday assured residents of Borno State that the abducted schoolchildren from Lassa and Mussa communities in Askira-Uba Local Government Area would be rescued, pledging improved security in the state.

Tinubu gave the assurance at an APC presidential campaign rally held at the El-Kanemi Warriors Sports Centre in Maiduguri, where he said the Federal Government, armed forces and intelligence agencies were working to secure the release of the abducted children.

“They abducted children of Askira-Uba. They are there with our prayers, with our armed forces and intelligence. We will rescue them. We will rescue them, insha Allah,” the President said.

He commended the armed forces for their sacrifices in the fight against insurgency, saying their efforts had helped restore peace to Borno State, particularly Maiduguri.

“They have been in the bush, in the sun, in the rain, putting their lives on the line for Borno, particularly Maiduguri, to have peace,” he said.

Tinubu expressed confidence that peace would be achieved and declared that terrorism would be defeated. He also urged insurgents and bandits to surrender their weapons and abandon violence.

The President commended Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for his reconstruction efforts, describing his visit to Borno as a homecoming.

“Well done for the Borno restoration, restoring our hope, believing that stability will bring development. You are doing a great job,” he said.

Tinubu also commissioned the Maiduguri International Conference Centre and a hostel for female members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He thanked the people of Borno for their support for the APC, saying their backing had contributed to the party’s political progress.

Earlier, Vice-President Kashim Shettima commended the people of Borno for the reception accorded the President and said the APC was determined to win all six states in the North-East.

The rally was attended by Tinubu’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Shettima’s wife, Nana Kashim Shettima; Governors Zulum, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State and Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, as well as other governors, ministers, members of the National Assembly, APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, and other party leaders.

The highlight of the rally was the presentation of APC flags to the party’s governorship candidates in the six North-Eastern states.