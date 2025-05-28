Tinubu urges unity, deeper integration as ECOWAS marks 50th anniversary

President Bola Tinubu has called on West African leaders to uphold the founding vision of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as the regional bloc celebrates its 50th anniversary.

In a keynote address delivered Wednesday at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, President Tinubu — who also serves as Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government — urged member nations to move beyond colonial-era boundaries and work towards greater regional integration and solidarity.

Tinubu said, “Today, we celebrate not only five decades of history but the enduring spirit of unity, resilience, and shared destiny that defines our Community. In 1975, our founding leaders envisioned a West Africa where borders unite rather than divide — a region of free movement, thriving trade, and peaceful coexistence. That vision is still alive.”

The President paid tribute to past ECOWAS leaders and institutions for their role in fostering regional cooperation, with special recognition given to General Yakubu Gowon, Nigeria’s former Head of State and the only surviving founding father of ECOWAS.

Tinubu highlighted ECOWAS’s achievements in regional peacekeeping, trade liberalisation, counterterrorism, pandemic response, and democratic governance. He described the bloc as a “beacon of African unity,” having successfully brought together Anglophone, Francophone, and Lusophone countries under a shared vision.

“Our region has pioneered free movement, expanded intra-regional trade, and deepened integration through instruments like the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme and Joint Border Posts,” the President noted. “We have also acted decisively to restore constitutional order and counter insecurity.”

He emphasized progress in areas such as agriculture, infrastructure, and digital innovation, referencing long-term initiatives like the ECOWAS Infrastructure Master Plan (2020–2045). However, he urged member states to intensify policy implementation to ensure citizens directly feel the benefits of integration.

“Our young people and women must be at the heart of ECOWAS development,” Tinubu said. “We must invest in their education, entrepreneurship, healthcare, and leadership. Their success is the key to our future stability and prosperity.”

He also reaffirmed Nigeria’s continued commitment to regional development through programmes such as the Technical Aid Corps, which deploys skilled Nigerian professionals across ECOWAS member states.

Addressing ongoing regional tensions, President Tinubu called for unity among member states and expressed optimism that Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso — which recently withdrew from the bloc — would eventually return.

“The work of integration is never done. Each generation must carry the flame forward,” he said. “Let us imagine a West Africa where our borders are zones of cooperation, not conflict; where our economies thrive through joint effort; and where our people walk together toward peace, prosperity, and justice.”

Also speaking at the event, Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar noted ECOWAS’s role in promoting democracy, overseeing elections, and advancing security and trade through key infrastructure projects, including gas pipeline initiatives.

General Gowon, in a rare public appearance, expressed pride in the longevity and achievements of ECOWAS but lamented the exit of some member states, calling it “unhealthy for regional progress.” He encouraged continued diplomacy to persuade them to return.

“They will come back, either as individuals or as a group,” Gowon said. “Just keep the doors open.”

ECOWAS Commission President Dr. Omar Alieu Touray described ECOWAS as Africa’s most active and enduring regional organization, reflecting a legacy of cooperation that continues to inspire.

The Golden Jubilee celebration included a re-enactment of the original ECOWAS declaration at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA). It was attended by Presidents Joseph Boakai of Liberia, Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, and Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, along with foreign ministers and representatives from Ghana, Senegal, Benin, and other member countries.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

