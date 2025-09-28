Tinubu urged to ensure fairness in appointment of FCC Chairman

A coalition under the aegis of the Alliance of Yoruba Democratic Movement (AYDM) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure fairness in the appointment of the Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), calling for due consideration to be given to the Lagos-Ogun axis, which, according to the group, has never produced the Chairman of the Commission.

The FCC currently has an Acting Chairman, Hon. Kayode Oladele, whose appointment as substantive Chairman is yet to be confirmed.

AYDM, a coalition of 130 Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and community-based organizations across the Southwest—including Kogi, Kwara, and Delta states—made this call in an open letter sent to Aso Rock over the weekend. The group urged President Tinubu to uphold equity, justice, and fairness in the forthcoming appointment of the FCC Chairman.

In the letter, signed by the group’s General Secretary, Comrade Popoola Ajayi, and 130 other leaders of the movement, the coalition emphasized the need for fairness in federal appointments within the Southwest. It reiterated its appeal for the confirmation of Hon. Oladele, noting that the Lagos-Ogun axis has never been represented in the role.

The group also expressed concern that the delay in confirming Oladele’s appointment is already affecting the smooth functioning of the Commission. It described Oladele as “an icon in the struggle against military rule,” and someone widely known for his passion for justice, fairness, and integrity.

According to AYDM, Oladele has consistently remained in the progressive fold since the return to democratic rule in 1999, after enduring persecution and exile during the military era.

“The appointment of Hon. Kayode Oladele will add value to the reputation of the present administration, given his credibility and strong network within Nigeria’s human rights community,” the group stated.

Justifying its call further, the Pan-Yoruba coalition pointed out that within the Southwest geopolitical zone, chairmanship positions in major federal institutions have been concentrated in specific sub-regions, leaving out others—particularly the Ogun axis.

“It is a matter of fact that within the Southwest geopolitical zone, the chairmanship of strategic federal institutions has been concentrated in particular sub-axes:

Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Commission – Chairman: Hon. Segun Odebunmi (Oyo State) – Oyo/Osun axis

Southwest Development Commission – Chairman: Sen. Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Ekiti State) – Ondo/Ekiti axis

Federal Civil Service Commission – Chairman: Prof. Tunji Olaopa (Oyo State) – Oyo/Osun axis”

AYDM argued that appointing another individual from Osun State, again from the already-represented Oyo/Osun axis, would amount to marginalizing the Lagos/Ogun corridor, in violation of the principles enshrined in the Federal Character Commission Act.

“The Lagos/Ogun corridor stands as Nigeria’s economic powerhouse and a crucial driver of national development. Denying this axis equal opportunity for representation not only weakens public confidence in the Federal Character principle but also risks creating discontent among millions who look up to the Renewed Hope Agenda for inclusivity and justice,” the group said.

AYDM concluded by expressing confidence that President Tinubu—“a leader known for his commitment to fairness, equity, and justice”—would heed their call and appoint the next FCC Chairman from the Lagos/Ogun axis.

“Doing so will balance representation within the Southwest, strengthen national unity, and reflect the spirit of the law,” the movement stated.