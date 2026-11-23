The National Campaign Council of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s record as former governor of Lagos, accusing his administration of prioritising aggressive taxation over economic transformation and infrastructure development.

The council, in a statement issued on Monday and signed by its Deputy Spokesperson 1, Sony Neme, described Tinubu’s Lagos governance model as “industrialised taxation, not economic transformation”, arguing that his record in the state should not be presented as a template for national leadership ahead of the January 2027 presidential election.

The NDC campaign council said Nigerians should scrutinise the economic and fiscal record of Lagos rather than accept what it described as carefully promoted narratives about Tinubu’s achievements during his tenure as governor.

“Peel away the carefully manufactured folklore, and citizens across the country have every right to ask: where is Lagos money?” the statement queried.

The council argued that major economic infrastructure in Lagos, including the Apapa and Tin Can seaports, Murtala Muhammed International Airport and the Third Mainland Bridge, were established by the Federal Government before 1991 and should not be attributed to any governor who assumed office after 1999.

According to the NDC, what emerged after 1999 was an expansion of revenue collection rather than the industrial development needed to transform the state’s economy.

It alleged that despite the substantial revenue generated through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and Value Added Tax (VAT), alongside accumulated state debt, Lagos residents continued to contend with inadequate infrastructure and declining social services.

The campaign council also questioned the outsourcing of tax collection to Alpha-Beta Consulting, reportedly at a 10 per cent commission.

It cited allegations contained in 2020 court filings involving more than N20 billion in purported unauthorised transfers, as well as past Senate testimony by former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, concerning corruption allegations against the former governor.

The NDC, however, did not provide details of the outcome of the cited court proceedings in its statement.

The council further criticised what it described as uneven development across Lagos, arguing that while luxury developments such as Eko Atlantic City were emerging, several mainland communities continued to experience flooding, inadequate healthcare facilities and infrastructure deficits.

It also cited the unfulfilled promise of the Fourth Mainland Bridge as an example of infrastructure challenges facing the state.

Comparing Lagos with other major African cities, including Cairo, Kigali, Algiers, Rabat, Nairobi and Cape Town, the council argued that Nigeria’s commercial capital should be assessed against leading cities across the continent and globally.

The campaign council also expressed concern over what it described as the transfer of Tinubu’s fiscal management approach from Lagos to the national level.

It alleged that rising public debt, increased taxation and inadequate transparency under the present administration were imposing additional burdens on Nigerians without corresponding improvements in public infrastructure and services.

The statement urged Nigerians to scrutinise the economic policies and governance record of the President as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It said the country should reject what it termed political hegemony and embrace transparent and people-centred governance.

The NDC campaign council consequently called on Nigerians to support its presidential ticket comprising former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, and former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in the forthcoming election.