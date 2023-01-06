Tinubu to youths: We’ll make you job creators, not job seekers

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has assured Nigerian youths that they will play key roles in steering the affairs of his administration if he is given the mandate to lead the country.

Tinubu promised to make youths in Nigeria job creators and not job seekers, mainly through infrastructural development that would create opportunities for them to explore all the sectors of the economy.

The APC Presidential Candidate, who spoke at the Tinubu-Shettima National Youth Town Hall Meeting, held in Abuja on Friday, noted that he would also invest in the electricity sector to power small and medium-scale businesses.

While commending Nigerian youths for their resilience, Tinubu described them as a source of inspiration, stressing that if he emerges as President, he would create opportunities for them to thrive.

“There is no single sub-sector of our population that is more important than you the youth, you outnumber all of us, you are strong, you are intelligent, and your support is the key to unlocking the economic prosperity and progress of our nation. I am very proud of the Nigerian youth.





“I will bring you hope from darkness of hopelessness. God forbid, we are not going to allow them back. We are going to use our PVC, we are going to vote our values, our expectation, we are going to vote our today and restore our tomorrow.

“My running mate and I are giving you assurance to renew your hope. I promise that you will play a vital role steering the wheels of my administration. You will have enough electricity to power your home and investment,” Tinubu stated.

On his part, the National Youth Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign, and Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, assured the APC presidential candidate of landslide victory at the election.