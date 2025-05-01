Tinubu to visit Anambra May 8 for project commissioning — Soludo

Soludo launches open govt partnership action plan in Anambra, Easter Soludo
Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has announced that President Bola Tinubu will visit the state on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Soludo made this announcement while addressing members of labour unions at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka during this year’s Workers’ Day celebration on Thursday.

According to the governor, the President’s visit will be aimed at officially commissioning several projects completed by his administration over the past three years.

“This is a proof that my administration is forging a partnership that works.

“I urged you all to give him a resounding welcome,” Soludo stated.

