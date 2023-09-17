On Wednesday, September 20, President Bola Ahmed will ring the Closing Bell of NASDAQ in New York, United States, as part of proceedings at the Executive Business Dialogue organised by the United States Chamber of Commerce, Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC).

The dialogue is part of a series of events in the Non-Deal Roadshow planned by NGX Group to support the new administration’s efforts in reigniting renewed foreign capital interest in the Nigerian economy, thereby positioning the country for sustainable growth.

According to NGX Group, the Non-Deal Roadshow would help foster dialogue, strengthen economic ties, and enhance collaboration.

The Roadshow is part of the Group’s drive to support FG’s agenda to elicit the interest of foreign investors in the Nigerian economy.

The goal is to display the robustness of the capital market and leverage the pace of reforms under the new administration of President Tinubu, enabling foreign investors to recognise the value created by the changing landscape.

NGX Group is also looking to attract more listings by engaging prospective companies and spotlighting them in front of international investors.

It will spotlight NGX, the pipeline of listings, and blue-chip market operators. This window presents a unique opportunity to reignite the interest of foreign capital in our country, create vital partnerships, and promote increased deal flow into the capital markets.

Stanbic IBTC Capital, CardinalStone Partners, and Chapel Hill Denham are sponsors for the Roadshow, which will feature prominent private companies like Lagos Free Zone Company, Niger Delta Exploration and Production (NDEP), Flutterwave, and VFD Group.

Other events scheduled between September 20 and 25 by NGX Group include the Non-Deal Roadshow in New York and London organised in collaboration with the Debt Management Office to be headlined by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and a tech event themed Invest in Africa’s Future planned with the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy and Future Africa.

It will be headlined by Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and the Digital Economy.

The tech event will, among other objectives, explore how the newly created NGX Technology Board can support capital formation in the technology industry and provide an opportunity for US institutional investors interested in investing in Africa to meet with prominent African venture capital firms and tech founders.





