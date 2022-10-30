Tinubu to present Action Plan to Pa Fasoranti, other Afenifere leaders

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress will on Sunday be in Akure, Ondo State capital, to pay a courtesy visit to Pa Reuben Fasoranti and the leadership of Afenifere, the Yoruba cultural and political organisation.

During the visit, he will also present his Action Plan on how he intends to tackle the economic and other problems the country is grappling with.

The 80-page plan, christened Renewed Hope, was formally launched in Abuja on 21 October by President Muhammadu Buhari.

On 17 December, Tinubu addressed a coalition of Arewa groups in Kaduna during which he highlighted the key elements of the plan, especially as they benefit the people of Northern Nigeria.

According to a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media & Publicity APC Presidential Campaign Council, the APC torch bearer will similarly speak on his plans before the Yoruba group, led by Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

He will on Tuesday in Lagos discuss with the chambers of commerce in the South West on how he intends to improve the economy of Nigeria, to achieve a double-digit growth.