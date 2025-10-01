Tinubu to Nigerians: We’re winning the war against terrorism, banditry, others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the country is making significant progress in the fight against insecurity.

In a nationwide broadcast on Wednesday, the president stated that the armed forces and other security agencies have intensified operations against terrorism, banditry and violent crimes, stressing that their resilience is yielding positive results.

He noted that peace has returned to many previously troubled communities in the North-West and North-East, with thousands of displaced persons now resettled in their homes.

Tinubu described the sacrifices of security personnel as central to safeguarding the nation, adding that the government remains committed to strengthening national security as a foundation for economic recovery and development.

He also linked improved security to the administration’s broader reforms, saying that a safer environment was already contributing to stability and growth in key sectors of the economy.

The president assured that his government would continue to prioritise support for the military and security agencies in order to consolidate the progress made so far.

He said, “We are working diligently to enhance national security, ensuring our economy experiences improved growth and performance. The officers and men of our armed forces and other security agencies are working tirelessly and making significant sacrifices to keep us safe.

“They are winning the war against terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes. We see their victories in their blood and sweat to stamp out Boko Haram Terror in North-East, IPOB/ESN terror in South East and banditry and kidnapping.

“We must continue to celebrate their gallantry and salute their courage on behalf of a grateful nation. Peace has returned to hundreds of our liberated communities in North-West and North-East, and thousands of our people have returned safely to their homes.”

