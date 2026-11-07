Tinubu to Nigerians: Ask Atiku how he built his university while in govt

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accused former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of using public funds to establish a private university while serving under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Tinubu made the allegation on Saturday during the Rainbow Coalition presidential rally in Rivers State, where he criticised Atiku over his record in government and questioned his suitability for the presidency.

The president, while responding to concerns about hunger in the country, argued that some of the politicians criticising his administration were part of the government that created the problems Nigeria is currently facing.

He cited Atiku’s eight-year tenure as vice-president between 1999 and 2007, alleging that the former vice-president used public resources to build a university during his time in office.

Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general election, has been a prominent critic of the Tinubu administration.

He said, “Those people talking about hunger, I’m cleaning up the mess they created. Atiku was one of them. Ask him how he built a university while in office as Vice-President in charge of our economy. Who built the university for him? It was your money. It was your effort. He is a man without the moral integrity, attitude, and ethics for the office.”

Tinubu’s remarks about Atiku came a day after he criticised another presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his leadership record as governor of Anambra State.

At a rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday, the president questioned Obi’s ability to manage governance, citing the challenge of erosion in Anambra as an example.

Tinubu contrasted Obi’s record with his own tenure as governor of Lagos State, claiming he had confronted the challenges posed by the Atlantic Ocean.

He also questioned Obi’s ability to manage political affairs, arguing that the NDC presidential candidate had failed to resolve internal disagreements within his party.

The president further urged his supporters to remain committed to his administration, expressing confidence that his government would tackle poverty, ignorance and economic decline.